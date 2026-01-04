The Wisconsin Badgers had their eyes set on Colton Joseph from the start. He was the only quarterback the team had on campus for a visit to begin the two-week transfer portal window.

Joseph replicated the interest, with Wisconsin being his first and only visit before committing Sunday morning.

The rising junior and reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year will look to buck a trend of disappointing transfer quarterbacks to come through Madison.

Billy Edwards and Tyler Van Dyke each suffered season-ending injuries before conference play began, and back in 2023, Tanner Mordecai battled a broken hand.

Joseph hasn't had any injury concerns over the past two seasons and already brings a different dynamic than those who came before him. An elite rusher and downfield passing threat with two years of eligibility remaining, he has massive upside.

One of five FBS quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 yards

Joseph's rushing ability is well documented. The junior quarterback rushed for 647 yards in nine appearances in 2024 before taking off in a full-time starting role as a sophomore.

The Newport Beach, California native was one of five FBS quarterbacks to exceed 1,000 rushing yards. He rushed for 1,007 yards.

Cale Hellums (Army), Blake Horvath (Navy), Caden Creel (Jacksonville State) and Byrum Brown (USF) joined Joseph in the exclusive club.

Colton Joseph is just what the Badgers need 🦡

pic.twitter.com/KeUmNR4YLL — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 4, 2026

Joseph topped 100 rushing yards three times this season and ran for fewer than 50 yards just once. According to PFF, 920 of his rushing yards came on designed runs and not scrambles.

First Old Dominion player to win Conference Offensive Player of the Year at FBS level

Old Dominion's football program made the jump from FCS to FBS in 2014, joining Conference USA. They joined the Sun Belt for the 2022 season.

Across the program's first 10 FBS seasons, not including 2020 due to Covid, it hadn't had a player win Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Wisconsin finally has a really fun QB in Colton Joseph from ODU.



Absolute dual threat QB. This past season he had 2,624 passing yards & 10TDs. Also added 1,007 rushing yards, 6.4 YPC, & 13TDs.



Can make accurate throws and explosive plays on the ground.

pic.twitter.com/UHnMv04POP — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) January 4, 2026

Joseph snapped the dry spell in 2025, earning Sun Belt OPOY honors after accumulating 2,624 passing yards and 34 total touchdowns.

The last Monarchs player to earn conference offensive player of the year honors at any level was Taylor Heinecke in 2013, who went on to have a lengthy NFL career.

Led FBS in Average Depth of Target

Joseph isn't just a running quarterback. He's more than capable pushing the ball downfield, hitting open receivers in stride or fitting the ball in tight windows for chunk gains.

It's a blend that should have Wisconsin fans salivating.

Joseph's 13.3-yard aDoT was the best of any FBS signal caller with at least 250 dropbacks. That means his average throw traveled 13 yards downfield through the air.

My four favorite plays from @ODUFootball’s Colton Joseph last season. pic.twitter.com/8wYcSB18xS — Jorge Pola (@jpola9) July 2, 2025

It shows Joseph's willingness to attack defenses vertically and highlights the blender Joseph puts his opponents in. They have to either push up and try to contain Joseph on the ground or hang back and keep wide receivers from getting behind the secondary.

Either way, Joseph can make you pay.

37 Runs of 10-plus yards

Building off the variety of ways Joseph can attack a defense, he has the raw athleticism that will translate to the Big Ten.

He rattled off 37 rushes of at least 10 yards, the third most by an FBS quarterback.

It helps to have a freakshow at QB!



According to @Teamworks Coaching, QB Colton Joseph hit 21.2 MPH on a run this season.



To give perspective, the fastest speed in the NFL this season was Saints WR Rashid Shaheed at 21.72 MPH.



Colton Joseph is ROLLING!! pic.twitter.com/tdVJdsLknn — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 10, 2025

He hit 21.2 miles per hour on one of his long rushes in 2025, a straight-line speed only a handful of NFL wide receivers can reach.

Joseph's breakaway speed was on display this season. He had four rushes of at least 40 yards, including 75 and 78-yard rushing touchdowns against Indiana.

He logged a rush of at least 20 yards in 10 of 12 games in 2025.

If he is given a lane to run, Joseph has the burst and top-end speed to make defenses pay.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: