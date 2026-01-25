Grading each Wisconsin Badgers position group on offense after transfer portal moves

After a rough 2025 season where the Wisconsin Badgers ranked closed to last in most offensive statistics, it was clear change needed to happen.

The Badgers attacked the transfer portal at all positions and even made a pair of coaching changes.

While the portal additions came alongside departures, Wisconsin seemingly came away with a strong transfer portal haul.

Quarterback: B

Luke Fickell said Joseph was Wisconsin's top QB target from early in the transfer process, and the Badgers staff deserves plenty of credit for landing their No. 1 option.

And while he has an exciting skillset, Joseph is not quite the home-run that some of the other transfer quarterback options presented.

At Old Dominion, he played in a no-huddle, option-heavy offense. Jeff Grimes' pro-style offense will be a significant change. Now he will have to go through his progressions as a passer, play under center and use a verbal snap count.

The primary weakness in Joseph's game is inconsistency passing in the intermediate. Six of Joseph's 10 interceptions came on passes between 10 and 19 yards downfield, according to PFF.

The addition of Deuce Adams helps fill out the room and gives Wisconsin a developmental backup, but the position presents cautious optimism overall.

Running Back: A

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers in the portal. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The likeliest outcome this offseason was that the Badgers would run it back with Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree atop the RB room, while likely adding a couple of depth pieces due to Gideon Ituka's health concerns.

They strayed from that path and bolstered the position from top to bottom, bringing in Iowa State standout Abu Sama to serve in a lead role.

Coach Devon Spalding's departure for Michigan State and a pair of RBs (Jones and Cade Yacamelli) entering the transfer portal meant Wisconsin needed to add more bodies.

They found an instant impact running back and a young power-conference transfer with upside to round out the room.

USC's Bryan Jackson rushed 72 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons with the Trojans, and he could push Dupree for carries. At 6'0, 235, Jackson has a build that could be put to use in short-yardage situations.

TCU transfer Nate Palmer comes to Wisconsin with three years of eligibility remaining, and he rushed 30 times for 139 yards last season with the Horned Frogs. He likely won't see much action in 2026, but Palmer was a highly rated RB in the class of 2024 and has plenty of potential.

Wide Receiver: C+

Retaining pass-catchers was an issue this offseason after a horrendous season through the air. In additions to players like Vinny Anthony and Jayden Ballard graduating, Trech Kekahuna entered the transfer portal, along with most of the depth in the WR room.

The only holdover contributors are Eugene Hilton, who briefly entered the portal before returning, Tyrell Henry and Chris Brooks. Based on who Wisconsin brought in through the portal, it's possible those three, who combined for 24 catches and 244 receiving yards, will be the starting trio.

Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State) and Jaylon Domingeaux (Southeast Lousiana) have the best chances to snare a starting spot based on their past production. Beyond them, Wisconsin took fliers on talented power-conference wideouts that haven't panned out.

Zion Kearney (Oklahoma) and Malachi Coleman (Minnesota) come over with multiple years of eligibility remaining and limited statistical output.

Retaining Hilton was a big win for the Badgers, but nothing else was cause for excitement.

Tight End: A-

Jeff Grimes asks a lot of his tight ends. They have to be able to block downhill and out wide and be effective receivers downfield. The pair of TE's the Badgers signed out of the portal can do exactly that.

Jacob Harris (Bowling Green) and Ryan Schewndeman (SIU) are both 6-foot-4, 245 pounds or bigger. In 2025, they each caught at least 15 passes for 180 yards with multiple receiving touchdowns, all while being quality blockers.

That makes them strong replacements for Lance Mason and Tucker Ashcraft. Add in returning TEs Grant Stec and Jackson McGohan, and the Badgers have strong top end talent and depth at the tight end position.

Offensive Line: B-

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Austin Kawecki (51) transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers in the portal. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

New coach Eric Mateos is an upgrade over AJ Blazek by most. But by making the move, Wisconsin may have cost itself its two top returning offensive linemen from the 2025 campaign. Joe Brunner transferred to Indiana and Jake Renfro transferred to Illinois.

That certainly makes the offensive line grade more difficult. The Badgers brought in one plug-and-play starter from the portal in center Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State), but they'll be relying upon players already on the roster or transfers P.J. Wilkins (Ole Miss) and Lucas Simmons (FSU) to play big roles.

At this point, they have more question marks than answers along the offensive line. While the young talent is intriguing and the overall depth is improved, it's difficult to confidently call any player in the OL room an above-average Big Ten player right now.

