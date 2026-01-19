Updated Wisconsin Badgers offensive depth chart after transfer portal additions

The Wisconsin Badgers had a busy two weeks in the transfer portal, watching 22 players depart the program and bringing in 31 transfers to offset those departures.

One of three Big Ten teams to land 30 transfers, Wisconsin's 2026 roster is going to look drastically different than it did in 2025.

While the Badgers could still add another name or two before the offseason ends, their roster is nearly complete.

With that, it's easier to predict how the team's depth chart will shake out, along with a storyline to monitor as spring camp approaches.

Quarterback (6)

Starter: Colton Joseph (Jr)

Backup: Carter Smith (R-Fr)

The rest: Deuce Adams (R-So), Danny O'Neil (So), Ryan Hopkins (Fr.) Milos Spasojevic (R-So)

Something to watch: At Old Dominion, Joseph played in an uptempo offense that used a clapping snap and almost exclusively operated out of the shotgun. The adjustment to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes pro-style system could be a significant adjustment for the rising junior.

Running Back (9)

Starter: Abu Sama (Sr.)

Backup: Darrion Dupree (Jr), Bryan Jackson (Jr)

The rest: Gideon Ituka (R-So), Nate Palmer (R-So), Qwantavius Wiggins (Fr.), Harry Bortolotti (So), Mason Lane (R-So), McCoy Smith (Fr)

Something to watch: The Badgers were more active in the transfer portal than expected at the running back position, snaring a high level producer in Abu Sama and a pair of competitive power-conference backs in Bryan Jackson and Nate Palmer. That could leave minimal opportunities for returning tailback Darrion Dupree, who led the team in rushing yards last season. It should spark a big preseason competition.

Wide Receiver (13)

Starter: Chris Brooks (R-Sr), Tyrell Henry (R-Sr), Eugene Hilton (So)

Backup: Shamar Rigby (Jr), Jaylon Domingeaux (Sr), Zion Kearney (Jr)

The rest: Malachi Coleman (R-Jr), Zion Legree (Fr.), Keeyshawn Tabuteau (Fr.), Kash Brock (Fr.), Davion Thomas-Kumpula (R-Jr), Langdon Nordgaard (R-So), Mason Kelly (R-Fr), Ben Lemirand (R-Fr)

Something to watch: Wisconsin didn't add a surefire starter out of the portal, instead grabbing some players with decent contributions at the power-conference level and a standout FCS wideout. Unless a few players separate themselves early on, this could be a five or six-player rotation.

Tight End (8)

Starter: Jacob Harris (R-Jr)

Backup: Grant Stec (R-So), Ryan Schwendeman (R-Sr)

The rest: Jackson McGohan (R-Jr), Emmett Bork (R-Fr), Nizyi Davis (R-Fr), Tyler Jansey (R-Jr), Jack Sievers (Fr.)

Something to watch: Jacob Harris, Grant Stec and Ryan Schwendeman all have a similar skillset. They're bigger-bodied, versatile players who can block and catch. Among this group, Jackson McGohan sticks out like a sore thumb. He's a fluid moving TE who thrives as a pass-catcher, and he can step out wide when needed. That's a skill set Grimes could take advantage of.

Offensive Line (19)

Starter: Kevin Heywood (R-So), Colin Cubberly (R-So), Austin Kawecki (R-Sr), PJ Wilkins (R-Jr), Emerson Mandell (R-So)

Backup: Lucas Simmons (R-Jr), Blake Cherry (So), Ryan Cory (R-So), Stylz Blackmon (Jr), Barrett Nelson (R-Sr)

The rest: Hardy Watts (R-Fr) Nolan Davenport (R-Fr), Logan Powell (R-Fr), Cam Clark (R-Fr), Michael Roeske (R-Fr), Brady Bekkenhuis (Fr), Evan Brown (R-Jr), Peyton Lange (R-Jr), Aiden Dirksen (Fr)

Something to watch: Emerson Mandell spent the full offseason competing for the starting right guard spot, but he wound up spending most of the 2025 season at tackle. He's locked into a starting spot for 2026, but it's uncertain if Wisconsin's best OL unit will have him at guard or tackle.

