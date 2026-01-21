Green Bay Packers request to interview former Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach

The Green Bay Packers are seeking to interview a former Wisconsin Badgers assistant for their open defensive coordinator position. Unfortunately for some fans, it's not the one they are hoping for.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have requested permission to interview the Vikings’ defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Daronte Jones for that spot on Matt LaFleur’s staff. Jeff Hafley was the team’s coordinator, but he agreed to become the Dolphins’ next head coach on Monday.

With the Jeff Hafley hire complete, the #Packers begin their search for a new DC: They’ve requested to interview #Vikings Pass Game Coordinator/DBs coach Daronte Jones, sources said. Jones interviewed in-person with the Cowboys, as well as the #Jets. The #Giants also requested. pic.twitter.com/T2OvdDNBGK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2026

Jones has already interviewed with the Cowboys and Jets this month. The Giants also requested an interview with him.



Jones joined the Vikings’ staff in 2022 and has held his current roles since the 2023 season. During Jones’ three seasons as passing-game coordinator, the Vikings were 10th in opponent passer rating and ninth in interceptions but 26th in passing yards allowed.



In 2024, when the Vikings went 14-3, they finished first in interceptions, takeaways and passes defensed.



Jones was hired by the Badgers in 2015 after he spent three seasons in Hawaii, getting the title of assistant head coach/secondary coach under then-defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. The Badgers led the nation with seven passing touchdowns allowed that season, finishing second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally in pass defense (173.2 yards per game).



His prized pupil was Tanner McEvoy, who came to Wisconsin as a spread-option quarterback, converted to safety/receiver, and led the team with six interceptions.



Aranda left for LSU after the 2015 season and Jones went to the NFL, where he served as assistant defensive backs coach for the Dolphins in 2016 and 2017, cornerbacks coach for the Bengals in 2018 and 2019 and defensive backs for the Vikings in 2020.



After one season as LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021, Jones returned to the Vikings as defensive backs coach in 2022.



Jones has also work for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 2011 and was the defensive coordinator at Division II Bowie State from 2005-09. His defense finished in the top three nationally in three of his five seasons.

