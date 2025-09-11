How Wisconsin should adapt game plan for Alabama with Danny O'Neil under center
Billy Edwards hasn't officially been ruled out for Saturday's road matchup with the Crimson Tide, but all indications point to Danny O'Neil being under center for the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 3.
With the sophomore San Diego State transfer taking snaps, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes may need to take a different approach than he might with his intended starter.
O'Neil earned a lot of trust with his Week 2 performance
Nobody knew what to expect out of O'Neil in his first start for the Badgers. His Wisconsin debut had some ups-and-downs, and he already came in with questions about how he'd adapt to the power conference level after a solid freshman season in the Mountain West.
Grimes looked a bit hesitant to unleash O'Neil early in the win over Middle Tennessee State, calling plenty of runs and screens to get O'Neil acclimated and comfortable.
Whether it was due to the struggles by the offensive line or a few strong throws from O'Neil, the playbook opened up after the first quarter.
Once entrusted with what felt like a full array of options, particularly as a passer, O'Neil looked impressive. He was consistently on time and accurate. Though he made a decision or two he would have probably liked back, he took full command of the offense.
It may be tempting to try and keep it simple for O'Neil in a road start at Bryant Denny Stadium, but that's a recipe for disaster.
A few play calls from the first two drives last week stood out in regards to the hesitancy to let O'Neil sling it. Wisconsin's first drive ended when a screen pass was called on 3rd and 9, which followed a 2nd and 14 run play.
On the second drive, the Badgers ran the ball up the middle against a heavy box on 2nd and 9 following a one-yard checkdown on first down.
Both are opportunities to entrust O'Neil with a true pass play, which is something Grimes would likely do if Billy Edwards was under center. Beating a Top 25 team on the road becomes even more difficult with tentative play calling. They shouldn't hold back.
Utilize O'Neil's legs
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos carved up the Crimson Tide as a rusher in Week 1. While Wisconsin doesn't have a quarterback with as much mobility as Castellanos, O'Neil has shown the ability to make plays with his legs and is more mobile than Edwards.
We saw glimpses of what O'Neil can do to defenses with his feet during Week 1 against Miami (OH).
Edwards is mobile enough to get out of the pocket and run, but O'Neil's quickness makes him even more of a threat on the ground.
Adding O'Neil into the running game could also help out the Badgers running backs by drawing focus away or making rushers freeze to make sure O'Neil doesn't pull the handoff.
Wisconsin isn't going to be able to out-talent the Crimson Tide, but they might be able to out-scheme them.