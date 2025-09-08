Wisconsin Badgers redshirt freshman cornerback turning heads with early play-making
MADISON, Wis. -- Saturday's 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee State is going to stick with Omillio Agard for a long time.
The redshirt freshman cornerback made his first interception at the collegiate level, intercepting a pass from Blue Raiders' quarterback Nicholas Vattiato in the second quarter.
"It was amazing, man." Agard told Wisconsin Badgers on SI postgame, "I'll never forget this moment."
Agard was positioned several yards behind the intended receiver, baiting Vattiato to throw the football.
"I just saw the ball coming and I was like, 'is he throwing that?' like, are you serious? and I just broke on it."
It was the second big play Agard delivered out of the secondary in as many weeks. He laid a massive hit on a Miami (Ohio) wide receiver during Week 1 to break up what would have been a first down.
He's not seeking out the big plays, though.
"I feel like the ball finds me," he said.
But often, the football finds the players who put themselves in the right positions. And Agard does exactly that.
Cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes worked with Agard throughout the offseason, teaching the ascending defensive back some of the intricacies of opposing offenses and certain secondary techniques Agard could use to elevate his game.
"I've always been a bright person, so I feel like learning plays aren't hard, but like the little things, just the little techniques and and little things depending on what they're giving you," Agard said. "That's what I focused on this offseason and Coach Haynes helped me with that."
It's clear the work has been paying off for Agard, who put together an excellent training camp and is seemingly on track to win the second cornerback spot opposite Ricardo Hallman.
Senior Miami transfer D'Yoni Hill and Agard have split snaps at the position. But after playing 17 defensive snaps in the season opener, Agard was on the field for 33 snaps in Week 2. Hill played 26.
At just 5-foot-11, Agard can get lost among the giants on the football field, but it's a chip on his shoulder that helps him stand out.
"I take pride (in playing bigger than his size) because they don't expect me to come down and be able to tackle, or hit, or anything" Agard said. "When you have that chip on your shoulder, nobody can take that away from you. I feel like I can tackle anybody."