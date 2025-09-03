Wisconsin Badgers could face even longer odds against Alabama after latest injury update
The Wisconsin Badgers will head down to Tuscaloosa in Week 3 to finish off a home-and-home series against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Badgers are expected to be big underdogs, as Alabama opened the season ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll. While a season-opening 31-17 loss to Florida State dropped the Crimson tide to No. 21, Wisconsin will still need to have a near-perfect game to defeat Alabama on the road.
Luke Fickell and staff seemingly caught a break during the preseason, when news broke that Alabama's starting running back Jam Miller suffered a collarbone injury that could cost him the team's entire non-conference slate.
However, it appears Miller is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the dislocation. While it could be tactical coach-speak, Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday that Miller could possibly return in time to face the Badgers.
It'd be a significant blow to the Badgers chances of victory if Miller plays.
Miller ran nine times for 71 yards and a touchdown during Alabama's 42-10 win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall last year, and he finished second on the team last season in carries (145), rushing yards (668) and rushing touchdowns (seven).
Alabama struggled to run the football in their loss to Florida State, missing Miller's presence dearly.
They utilized a three-person committee, giving Richard Young, Kevin Riley and Daniel Hill each fewer than 10 carries.
Riley is a redshirt freshman who logged 10 carries in 2024, and he paced the Crimson Tide in Week 1 with 31 yards on his five rush attempts.
Young is a redshirt sophomore who turned his 27 carries a season ago into 146 yards. He totaled 26 yards on his nine rushes against FSU.
Hill is a 6-foot-1, 244-pound sophomore who had 21 carries for 61 yards last season.
Given Alabama's unproven alternatives at running back, Miller's availability when Wisconsin rolls into Tuscaloosa will have a significant impact on the outlook of the contest.
The Badgers feel confident that their run defense is much improved. The Crimson Tide might put that to the test.