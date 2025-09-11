4 stats that could make or break Wisconsin Badgers chances at upsetting Alabama
The Wisconsin Badgers face a monstrous challenge in Week 3, traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.
The Badgers suffered a 42-10 defeat at the hands of the Crimson Tide at Camp Randall in 2024 and didn't show much in the first two weeks of the season to indicate they'll be pulling off an upset Saturday.
Numbers don't tell the whole story, but here are four ways the Badgers can exploit Alabama, backed up by statistics.
Ty Simpson struggles under pressure
Despite being a redshirt junior, 2025 is Simpson's first time seeing consistent game action. Through two weeks, it seems as though he's still adjusting to the pace of the game and can be taken out of rhythm by an adequate defensive front.
That's shown by the discrepancy in his efficiency under pressure compared to a clean pocket.
According to PFF, Simpson has completed six of his 17 pass attempts (35.3 percent) for 105 yards when under pressure. The only turnover worthy play he has committed this season came against pressure as well.
When kept clean, Simpson has completed 34-of-43 passes (79.1) percent and has thrown all five of his touchdowns.
Alabama has a tackling problem
The Crimson tide have missed 26 tackles through two games this season: 14 in Week 1 and 12 in Week 2. Their 54.4 tackling grade from PFF is the 26th worst among FBS teams.
That's a clear weakness Wisconsin can use to its advantage, picking up some extra yardage by making defenders miss. The question is whether or not the Badgers will be able to capitalize.
Wisconsin forced two missed tackles in Week 2, one by Dilin Jones and one by Darrion Dupree. In Week 1, though, the Badgers forced 13 missed tackles.
Ryan Williams isn't the WR you should be worried about
Ryan Williams rightfully got plenty of attention for his breakout freshman campaign. But another dangerous Alabama wideout is lurking in the shadow of Williams' excellence.
Germie Bernard caught 50 passes for 794 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, and the senior is on a tear to start 2025. An explosive athete, Bernard has been Simpson's go-to target and the Crimson Tide's big-play threat.
He's caught 11 passes for 213 yards and a pair of scores through two games. Bernard's 19.4 yards per catch aren't held up by one or two huge gains; his longest catch is just 37 yards.
Williams (four receptions, 78 yards) and Bernard (three receptions, 55 yards) both scored in Madison last season.
Yes, Williams will likely be the focal point of the defensive coverage, but it's Bernard who could truly make the Badgers pay if they don't gameplan properly.
Opportunities for explosive runs
Wisconsin's running game definitely hasn't been a strong point so far, especially between the tackles. The offensive line has struggled to get push at the line of scrimmage and we have yet to see a running back break loose for a huge play.
Surprisingly, a Week 3 matchup with Alabama provides a spot for the run game to come alive.
Louisiana-Monroe logged four rushes of 10 or more yards in Week 2, while Florida State had seven such runs in Week 1 against the Crimson Tide.
Wisconsin had two runs of at least 10 yards in Week 1 and had five in Week 2 -- though two were on end-arounds by Trech Kekahuna and Vinny Anthony, respectively.