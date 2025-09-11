Report: Billy Edwards Jr. expected to travel with Badgers to Alabama and test out injured knee
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't counting on injured quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. to play this week against Alabama, but he reportedly will at least give it a try.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Edwards is expected to travel with the team to Tuscaloosa and warm up during the pregame to test out his injured knee.
Nakos reports that he is unlikely to play, still considered a long-shot as his prognosis advances from "week-to-week" to "day-to-day."
The Badgers haven't ruled him out for the contest, but with Danny O'Neil working all week as the starting quarterback, the backup will be in a better position to lead the team than the starter who has been out for two weeks.
Edwards injured his knee after making a handoff against Miami (OH) in Week 1. Saturday against Alabama would mark the second straight game he has missed.
The apparent progress he's making in recovery suggests that a return the following week against Maryland could be a possibility.
It will be a revenge game against the Terrapins team he played for last season before entering the transfer portal to come to Wisconsin.
After that, the Badgers have a bye week, which would give him even more time to recover before Big Ten play resumes against Michigan on Oct. 4.
In the meantime, Wisconsin has a lot of confidence in O'Neil running the offense, but a matchup against the Crimson Tide will be a massive test of how the backup stacks up against a quality opponent.