This is how much it will cost Wisconsin Badgers to land top QBs in transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh has promised to provide more financial investment into the football program to support Luke Fickell.

That level of investment will be tested by the transfer portal and how much they're willing to spend on a quarterback.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the price tag will go up again this winter.

"This market looks robust already," Thamel said on ESPN College Gameday. "Sources told me the tip-top of this quarterback market, financially, could reach $5 million for one season. It's supply and demand."

The top quarterback market could reach up to $5 million for just one season, sources told @PeteThamel 😳



That's the most expensive in college football history 💰 pic.twitter.com/zXjP4CheAz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2025

He believes this quarterback market will the most expensive in the history of college football, with major spenders like Miami, Texas Tech and LSU among those ready to pay top dollar for the best passers available.

Players like Dylan Raiola from Nebraska, Sam Leavitt from Arizona State and Josh Hover from TCU are among the biggest names who have announced their intentions to transfer, so far.

Last year's highest-paid quarterbacks were in the $3-4 million range, led by Duke's Darian Mensah.

Wisconsin paid far less than that for Billy Edwards Jr. in the transfer portal last year. An exact number has not been publicly reported, but it was believed to be somewhere around $1 million.

If Fickell wants to land a bigger name this time around to boost the Badgers, it's going to cost them more than double what they paid for Edwards.

Then you add on the costs of all the other players Wisconsin wants to add through the portal, and it's going to be an expensive offseason for McIntosh.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: