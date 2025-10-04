All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 6 game at Michigan Wolverines

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green (22) and defensive end Gio Paez (94) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers have a tough road matchup against the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines with both teams fresh off of their bye week.

Luke Fickell's squad is a heavy underdog, but they're looking to turn around their fortunes and show that their early season struggles are not reflective of where the program is headed.

No one is expecting Wisconsin to pull off the upset, but a competitive match with a ranked Big Ten opponent would go a long way toward rebuilding some confidence in the current regime.

Here are all the different ways you can tune into the game.

When is Wisconsin at Michigan game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium

What channel is the Wisconsin at Michigan game on?

TV: FOX
STREAMING: FOX One

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color commentary) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin at Michigan game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN Radio

ESPN RADIO TEAM: Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 161/200/380

