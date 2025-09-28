Wisconsin Badgers open as massive underdogs to Michigan Wolverines after bye week
The Wisconsin Badgers are hoping to turn around their season coming out of the bye week, but the fan base might need to have some patience.
UW isn't expected to put up much of a fight against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
Both teams were off for Week 5, but the Vegas odds makers are unsurprisingly confident in the 20th ranked Wolverines.
FanDuel Sportsbook set the opening line for the game with Wisconsin as 16.5-point underdogs. The moneyline to bet on a Badgers upset straight-up is +640, and the over/under is set at 41.5 points.
Teams trending in opposite directions
Expectations couldn't get much lower for Wisconsin after a blowout against Alabama and an embarrassing 27-10 loss to Maryland before the bye week that has Luke Fickell's seat red hot.
Michigan is coming off of wins over Nebraska and Central Michigan that built a lot of confidence in true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
The Wolverines' only loss this season is to the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners that moved up into the Top 5 of the AP Poll this week.
One program is firing on all cylinders and the other is desperate to find answers.
It would feel like a real accomplishment for the Badgers if they could cover a spread of more than two scores.
No one is expecting Wisconsin to pull off an upset, but if they can keep this Big Ten matchup competitive for four quarters, it would go a long way toward building some confidence in the direction of the team.
