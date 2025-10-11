All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 7 game vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Here's how you can tune into the Wisconsin Badgers' best shot at a win in the month of October, with a rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Lorin Cox

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) scores a touchdown as Wisconsin’s linebacker Christian Alliegro (28) and safety Hunter Wohler (24) defend Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) scores a touchdown as Wisconsin’s linebacker Christian Alliegro (28) and safety Hunter Wohler (24) defend Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers have a real shot to pick up a win as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes for a pivotal Week 7 matchup at Camp Randall Stadium.

The battle between two unranked Big Ten rivals is expected to be a low-scoring affair, but Wisconsin is desperate for a win to end their losing streak with the two top-ranked teams in the country up next on their schedule.

It's a huge opportunity for Luke Fickell to show that the program can rebuild some respect during the toughest stretch of the 2025 schedule.

Here's how you can tune into the game:

When is Wisconsin vs Iowa game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Iowa game on?

TV: FS1
STREAMING: FOX One

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color commentary)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Iowa game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 161/196

