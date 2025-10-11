How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 7 game vs Iowa Hawkeyes
The Wisconsin Badgers have a real shot to pick up a win as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes for a pivotal Week 7 matchup at Camp Randall Stadium.
The battle between two unranked Big Ten rivals is expected to be a low-scoring affair, but Wisconsin is desperate for a win to end their losing streak with the two top-ranked teams in the country up next on their schedule.
It's a huge opportunity for Luke Fickell to show that the program can rebuild some respect during the toughest stretch of the 2025 schedule.
Here's how you can tune into the game:
When is Wisconsin vs Iowa game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium
What channel is the Wisconsin vs Iowa game on?
TV: FS1
STREAMING: FOX One
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color commentary)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Iowa game?
LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 161/196