Big name Badgers recruits visiting Madison for pivotal Wisconsin vs Iowa matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers' matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes represents their best opportunity to get a win anytime soon, so Luke Fickell's staff is using it as a major recruiting weekend.
They're bringing in a bunch of top recruiting targets, many of which have confirmed their upcoming visit with posts on social media.
Two of the biggest names are in the class of 2028, as the Badgers look to the long-term future.
Four-star edge rusher Judah Blair from West Chester, Ohio is rated as a Top 100 player and Top 6 linebacker in the country by both Rivals and 247 Sports.
He has offers from Oregon and Texas A&M along with a number of Big Ten schools. He tweeted that he'll be in Madison for the game, though he has yet to announce a formal scholarship offer from Wisconsin.
Another class of 2028 name on campus this weekend is running back Ashton Taylor. He's a Louisville native who's friends with Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony.
Taylor is one of the top young running backs in the state of Kentucky, but he also has not been formally offered yet by Wisconsin.
A pair of high school teammates from Detroit have also announced visits for the Iowa game.
Running back Julian Taylor and wide receiver Mylan Griggs are part of the 2028 class at Cass Tech High School and both have scholarship offers from the Badgers.
One of the in-state recruits that announced his visit for this weekend is defensive lineman McCoy Smith from Waunakee.
The class of 2026 recruit has a preferred walk-on offer from the school, and this summer he participated in one of the Badgers football camps as a tight end and fullback.
In the class of 2027, wide receiver Amare Patterson from Ridgeland, South Carolina will be at Camp Randall Saturday as Wisconsin competes for his services against offers from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and others.
Picking up a win over Iowa would go a long way toward Fickell showing these recruits that the Badgers football program is the right spot for them.