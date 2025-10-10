Report: Wisconsin Badgers 'trending toward' starting QB decision vs Iowa Hawkeyes
The Wisconsin Badgers are closely monitoring Billy Edwards Jr.'s knee injury to see if he can return to the starting lineup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He'll have to test it out during pregame warmups, but the early indications aren't promising.
According to On3 national college football reporter Pete Nakos, Edwards is "trending towards not being available" against Iowa on Saturday night.
That would mean third-string quarterback Hunter Simmons will make his second-straight start for the Badgers, with backup Danny O'Neil also expected to see the field in certain situations.
The report still leaves open the possibility that Edwards could play, but Luke Fickell has expressed a desire to be more cautious with the starter after he returned too quickly against Maryland and reaggravated the injury.
Simmons didn't shine in his first start against Michigan, but he generally managed the game well and kept the offense moving more than it had in previous weeks.
The Hawkeyes present a more winnable matchup than the ranked Wolverines did, but the Badgers haven't earned any benefit of the doubt, especially with the No. 3 QB under center.
Iowa also has a quarterback injury question mark for Saturday, and Nakos reports that Mark Gronowski will be a "true game-time decision" based on how he warms up that afternoon.