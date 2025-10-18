All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 8 game vs Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers have nothing to lose as they host the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Here's how you can tune into the game Saturday afternoon.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) tackles Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Wisconsin Badgers host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 8 for a game that no one expects to be close.

Wisconsin is a massive underdog, but they have nothing to lose as they face the No. 1 team in the country.

The Badgers would love to end their current losing streak, but even covering the spread would represent real progress after UW failed to score a point last week.

Here's how you can tune into the game Saturday afternoon.

When is Wisconsin vs Ohio State game?

KICKOFF: Saturday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game on?

TV: CBS
STREAMING: Paramount+

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline)

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game?

LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App

BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAMMatt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)

NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Radio Network

COMPASS RADIO NETWORK TEAM: Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (analyst)

SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 16/196

