How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers' Week 8 game vs Ohio State Buckeyes
The Wisconsin Badgers host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 8 for a game that no one expects to be close.
Wisconsin is a massive underdog, but they have nothing to lose as they face the No. 1 team in the country.
The Badgers would love to end their current losing streak, but even covering the spread would represent real progress after UW failed to score a point last week.
Here's how you can tune into the game Saturday afternoon.
When is Wisconsin vs Ohio State game?
KICKOFF: Saturday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium
What channel is the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game on?
TV: CBS
STREAMING: Paramount+
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline)
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Ohio State game?
LOCAL RADIO: Badger Sports Network or Varsity Network App
BADGER SPORTS NETWORK TEAM: Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst), Patrick Herb (sideline)
NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Radio Network
COMPASS RADIO NETWORK TEAM: Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (analyst)
SATELLITE: Sirius XM Channel 16/196