Wisconsin Badgers football recruits reaffirm commitment on social media: 'I'm a Badger'
With the Wisconsin Badgers struggling on a four-game losing streak and Luke Fickell on the hot seat, some fans are worried about whether recruits will start getting cold feet.
A three-star wide receiver in the 2026 class already de-committed on Monday, and the fear is that more could follow if Wisconsin keeps losing or makes a coaching change.
At least three recruits that are committed to the Badgers for 2026 reaffirmed their intention to play for the school in a series of coordinated posts on social media Thursday.
Benjamin Novak
First, it was three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Novak from Merrillville, Indiana. He posted a social media graphic on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing him, Fickell and offensive line coach AJ Blazek with the headline "I am a Badger."
It includes a full paragraph describing why he chose to play at Wisconsin. Novak was the first 2026 recruit to commit to Fickell and the Badgers more than a year ago.
Ben Wenzel
Less than an hour later, three-star linebacker commit Ben Wenzel from Appleton posted his own version of the same graphic, with his position coaches and the same "I'm a Badger" format.
He is the only in-state recruit committed for the 2026 class.
Yahya Gaad
The other recruit that joined in the trend a few hours later was the newest commitment to the Badgers' 2026 class, three-star edge rusher Yahya Gaad from Medina, Tennessee.
He committed to the program on Sunday after the shutout loss to Iowa. He had previously committed to UCLA but reopened his recruiting after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster.
It raises questions as to whether he would stick with Wisconsin if they fire Fickell, but in the meantime, he posted the same "I'm a Badger" graphic on his own social media.
It provides at least a little reassurance that these recruits still feel strongly about the program in spite of its struggles.
All eyes will be on this 2026 class to see how strong their commitments hold as the season continues with more tough games ahead.