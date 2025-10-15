Pressure building on Wisconsin chancellor to make changes to football program
Frustration from Wisconsin Badgers fans over the football team's struggles is boiling up to the top of the organization chart.
What started as Camp Randall Stadium chants to "Fire Fickell" have moved to criticism of athletic director Chris McIntosh and now the head of the University of Wisconsin.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is the latest administrator to receive public pressure over the Badgers' losing streak.
She took the field during halftime of the loss to Iowa, and when she was introduced on the video board, the crowd booed her too.
Now, that displeasure is being extended to social media, where prominent alumni are calling her out.
The big name that got it started on Wednesday was Dan "Big Cat" Katz of Barstool Sports, who tagged Mnookin on X (formerly known as Twitter) to demand that she fix the football program.
Then, former basketball star Sam Dekker chimed in with a lack of confidence Mnookin's leadership.
As chancellor, she oversees all of UW-Madison, which includes the athletic department.
She is technically McIntosh's boss and will certainly be involved in whatever decisions happen with the contracts for the athletic director and Luke Fickell.
The desperation is increasing for Badgers fans who are unhappy with the state of the football program.
Mnookin is far from being the face of the program, but she has the power to make the changes Wisconsin fans want to see.