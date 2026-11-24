Without a doubt, the biggest question for Wisconsin football this week is what the quarterback position will look like.

Just two weeks ago, Colton Joseph was benched for Ryan Hopkins, and the latter carved through Rutgers in his first start. He proceeded to get hurt in a far less impressive outing against Maryland, thrusting Joseph back into the QB1 role. He quite literally ran away with it; his 187 rushing yards were a school record by a quarterback, and he added three total touchdowns in a rout of Purdue.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was mum on who the starter would be in a game the result of which looks poised to define the 2026 season for the Badgers.

“Colton has earned the right, no doubt. But just because a guy got hurt, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an opportunity as well," he said at his weekly presser. "We’re not gonna make any declarations right this minute. But there’s no doubt obviously what Colton did last week was impressive, and it wasn’t just his play, it was his attitude, his demeanor, his edge."

After his bounce-back performance against Purdue, and the extra element he gives the Badgers' offense with his legs even if his passing output remains limited, Joseph would be my pick to start against the Gophers. This offense needs to stay on schedule and grind out yards, and Joseph gives it the best chance to do that.

PJ Fleck would probably agree with that statement. And while no quarterback decision in Madison has been made public, it's pretty clear from Fleck's press conference this week who he's more concerned about facing.

Fleck raves about Colton Joseph

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Any time you can add a plus one, it vanillas you up pretty quick," Fleck said of the Badgers' quarterback run game with Joseph at the helm.

"The game last week was one of the most impressive quarterback games I’ve watched in the Big Ten all year. The ease that he did it with, out-running angles from secondary members to finish touchdown runs, playing physical when he had to play physical. But when there was space, he looked like a wideout taking off, and then when safeties and linebackers had angles on him, he ran right through it."

"And then he catches one, he has a one-handed tip ball to himself," Fleck added. "His athleticism is incredible."

Wisconsin's offense is not going to drop 42 points like it did on the hapless Boilermakers last week; Minnesota's defense is much more stout than that. But while Joseph's explosive plays and enormous rushing output drew the headlines, another crucial part of Joseph's start against Purdue was his ability to keep Wisconsin on schedule.

When he gains even just four or five yards on a 1st or 2nd down scamper, it does wonders keeping this offense in a rhythm, ahead of the chains and on schedule. The Badgers need to be able to possess the ball in this game even if they're not going to light up the scoreboard, and Joseph is a huge key in that regard.

Fleck also makes a great point about what the threat of Joseph's legs do to opposing defensive game-plans. The threat of Joseph's legs add a "plus one" the defense must account for because he can serve as an extra ball-carrier or blocker. The comment about how his legs also make a defense "vanilla" is important too; when the Gophers simply must account for more possibilites on every play, their defense can't be nearly as aggressive.

Again, I believe the Badgers should start Joseph — and Fleck would probably agree.