Injury Report: Wisconsin Badgers will be without multiple key starters against Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers released their official availability report ahead of Saturday's Big Ten opener against Maryland, and with it came some surprises.
Starting quarterback and former Maryland Terrapin Billy Edwards Jr. is officially listed as questionable. He has missed Wisconsin's last two games due to a sprained knee, and is considered a game-time decision.
Senior center Jake Renfro, who's tending to a knee and ankle injury, will not suit up against Maryland. To make matters worse, backup center Kerry Kodanko is also on the injury report as questionable for undisclosed reasons.
Luke Fickell said in a press conference this week that Kodanko picked up the injury during the Badgers' loss to Alabama in Week 3.
That leaves redshirt freshman Ryan Cory as the potential starter for the contest. Cory played 10 snaps against Alabama after Renfro and Kodanko got nicked up and held up well.
If Cory draws the start, that'd likely mean that three of Wisconsin's five starting offensive linemen would be redshirt freshmen.
It's unclear who'd be considered the backup to Cory if Kodanko is unavailable.
A surprising absence in the secondary
Wisconsin will be without starting free safety Preston Zachman against the Terrapins. Zachman picked up a lower-body injury against Alabama.
Zachman picked off a pair of passes in Wisconsin's season opener against Miami (Ohio) and is considered a leader within the secondary and the defnese as a whole.
His absence means Matt Jung will likely draw his first start at the Division I level. The Neenah, Wisconsin, native transferred in this offseason from Division III Bethel University.
Jung was named a DIII first team All-American and won the award for Small College Defensive Player of the Year. He picked off nine passes, returning four for touchdowns.
Wisconsin's secondary was torched for 382 passing yards and four touchdowns by the Crimson Tide, and they'll now face one of the Big Ten's top young quarterbacks in Malik Washington down a critical piece.