Luke Fickell leaves door open for Billy Edwards, Jake Renfro to play in Week 4 against Maryland
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell held his weekly press conference Monday following a 38-14 loss to Alabama.
He offered status updates for starting quarterback Billy Edwards and starting center Jake Renfro ahead of the team's Big Ten opener against Maryland on Saturday.
"I don't know yet on either of them," Fickell said. "Both of them are going to have an opportunity to play this week. I don't know how far along that we are."
Edwards, who's still working his way back from a knee sprain he sustained in Week 1, is considered day-to-day. The Maryland transfer participated in warmups before the loss to Alabama, but Danny O'Neil wound up under center.
In a game that feels like a must-win for the Badgers hopes of becoming bowl eligible, a critical decision looms.
"At some point in time, we're going to have to save Billy from Billy," Fickell said. "We've also got to make some decisions as we move along during this week."
The decision will likely come down to which signal caller gives Wisconsin the best chance to win. Assuming Edwards isn't fully healthy, the question becomes whether a less-than-100 percent Edwards an upgrade over O'Neil.
O'Neil has had some solid stretches during his two weeks as a starter, though they've come with a handful of questionable decisions and poor throws resulting in turnovers.
While they still have plenty of time, early indications are the quarterback decision won't be made until close to game time.
A similar question lingers about the Badgers' starting center against the Terrapins.
Renfro, who was already dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the team's Week 2 contest, picked up an ankle injury in the second quarter against Alabama.
He played through the injury but didn't look close to full health.
Fickell said in his post-game presser from Tuscaloosa that backup center Kerry Kondanko also suffered an injury, leaving redshirt freshman Ryan Cory as the only other player who got meaningful center reps during spring and fall camp.
If the Alabama game is any indicator, Renfro will try to play through the injury. LIke Edwards, though, the team may need to protect Renfro from himself if his level of play diminishes due to the injury.
If Cory is tasked with significant snaps, that will mean three out of the five offensive line positions will be manned by redshirt freshmen, including the entire right side.
That's not exactly a recipe for success in the Big Ten.
"This is not a game meant for redshirt freshmen, I think in particular on the offensive line," Fickell said. "These guys are being thrust into a situation, an opportunity as I look at it, that they have to grow even faster."