There are two games left in the regular season for Wisconsin, and there is still room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

Wisconsin is currently averaging 24.1 points per game in its first 10 games of the season. Wisconsin has struggled to put together complete games against Big Ten competition, being shut out by Iowa and scoring only 21 points in a loss to Maryland last week. Wisconsin's ups and downs have exposed some of the issues the offense still needs to address.

The Badgers have shown to have the ability to move the ball, but they need to put together complete games in order to build off of their recent success. Wisconsin scored 31 points against Rutgers and 24 points against USC, but the offense then struggled in the following games.

Wisconsin Needs More Consistency From Its Offense

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) runs for short gain while being pursued by Rutgers defensive lineman Sekou Kromah (8) and defensive lineman Malachi Davis (11) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers average 311 total yards per game, including 133.1 rushing yards per game and 177.9 passing yards per game. Wisconsin has scored 25 offensive touchdowns in its 10 games so far this season.

The Badgers managed just 201 yards of total offense and three turnovers in the loss to the Terrapins. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins was 11-of-22 for 77 yards before leaving the game late after taking a big hit on a strip-sack. The running game struggled as well, and Wisconsin was unable to maintain control of the game after taking a fourth-quarter lead.

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That's why establishing the run is so important for the Badgers offense right now, and they need to find ways to be more productive on the ground in order to finish the season out in strong fashion. Wisconsin's ground game remains an area that needs improvement.

The Badgers have dealt with some questions as of late, especially regarding the team's quarterbacks. On Nov. 19, the Badgers listed freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins as questionable on the team's availability report for their game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. If Hopkins is not able to play, then Colton Joseph would be the Badgers' starting quarterback against the Boilermakers, yet another reason why it's crucial to unlock the ground game this week.

Badgers Have Two More Opportunities to Show Improvement

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes (21) lands on his head after tackling Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) in the second half at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin will travel to Purdue on Saturday and then host Minnesota on Nov. 27 for the final game of the regular season. These two games will provide the offense more opportunities to gain confidence and finish the season on a high note.

The Badgers offense doesn't need to completely change its offensive approach for the final two games of the season, but they must do a better job of protecting the football, establishing the run and creating more opportunities for their quarterbacks and receivers.

The defense has been playing well and is only giving up 17.1 points per game through the Badgers' first 10 games of the season. The offense needs to do a better job of supporting the defense in games where the Badgers need to put points on the board.

The Badgers have already shown what they are capable of at times this season, but they need to put together more complete games before the regular season is over. Making strides in the ground game would be a tremendous way to go about doing that.