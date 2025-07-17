WATCH: J.J. Watt gives speech to Wisconsin Badgers players about walk-on journey
The Wisconsin Badgers will have to embrace the underdog role with multiple College Football Playoff contenders on their schedule this season.
Who better to inspire that approach than one of the program's most famous underdogs.
Future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt visited Badgers football practice on Wednesday, and Luke Fickell had him deliver a speech to the team about putting in hard work to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.
Watt famously left a scholarship spot at Central Michigan to come to Wisconsin as a walk-on player, converting from tight end to defensive line to become a dominant force.
It means more when it comes from a player like him that has lived it before and knows exactly what the rest of the people in that room are going through every day.
The current Badgers team especially needs the boost on the defensive line where Watt played, with a revamped group through the transfer portal that Wisconsin is counting on for improved play in 2025.
If the players can take Watt's message to heart and show it on the field, they can pull of some surprises this year, the same way J.J. did during his career ascent.