Jonathan Taylor ranked as one of college football's top freshmen performances since 2000
Few running backs have been able to accomplish what Jonathan Taylor did during his freshman year with the Wisconsin Badgers back in 2017.
It didn't earn him a Heisman Trophy, but it set the tone for his stellar college career and quick transition to the NFL.
CBS Sports' Chris Hummer ranked it as one of the 10 best freshman seasons since 2000, coming in at No. 8 on his list.
Adrian Peterson had 11 100-yard rushing games as a true freshman. Taylor is the only player to come close to that record since, recording 10 of them during a true freshman campaign that saw him sixth in the Heisman voting. Taylor ran for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry, helping to lift the Badgers to a 12-0 regular season and to the cusp of a Big Ten championship in a six-point loss to Ohio State. Wisconsin doesn't get to that point without Taylor.- Chris Hummer, CBS Sports
The only running back season ranked ahead of Taylor's was Adrian Peterson's 2011 freshman season. A few other runners had freshmen years ranked below JT, including Nick Chubb's 2014 breakout at Georgia.
Taylor went on to have an even better sophomore season when he led the nation with 2,194 rushing yards to go with 16 touchdowns and a Doak Walker Award.
His greatness was obvious from the start and will live on in the record books as some of the best all-time performances by a young running back.