Wisconsin Badgers reveal two highest-rated players in EA Sports College Football 26 video game
EA Sports is releasing its College Football 26 video game next week, and we're getting a sneak peak at how the players in the game will be rated.
The Wisconsin Badgers shared a graphic on social media highlighting their two highest-rated players for this season: cornerback Ricardo Hallman at 90 overall and right tackle Riley Mahlman at 89.
Hallman made the All-Big Ten third team back in 2023 when he led the nation with seven interceptions, but he couldn't maintain that extreme production last season.
He was targeted much less in 2024, perhaps a reflection of tighter coverage inviting fewer opportunities for opposing quarterbacks.
Mahlman was recently named to preseason All-American and All-Big Ten lists from Athlon Sports in recognition of his consistency on the offensive line.
He is one of PFF's highest-graded returning offensive linemen in the conference with a chance to be an early round pick in next year's NFL Draft with a strong season.
If EA Sports' ratings match the eye test, safety Preston Zachman also deserves high marks for his play-making on the back end.
It will be interesting to see how highly their ratings regard some of the Badgers' top transfers like quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and the big-bodied defensive linemen Luke Fickell added this offseason.
The College Football 26 game is set to be released on July 10.