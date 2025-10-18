Latest sign of Wisconsin football struggles: Shirtless fans recreate viral trend in Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin Badgers fans know the product they're seeing on the field at Camp Randall Stadium is bad.
They took their entertainment into their own hands Saturday against No. 1 Ohio State.
After two and a half quarters of boos and "Fire Fickell" chants, some young men in the student section decided to recreate a viral stadium trend in the upper rows.
Trailing 20-0, they started running to the back of Section O in Camp Randall and taking their shirts off, twirling them above their head in a circle like a rally towel.
Other students responded in impressive numbers, filling dozen of rows and overflowing into adjacent sections full of bare chests spinning their shirts.
Related: NIL funding is no excuse for Wisconsin Badgers football struggles under Luke Fickell
It was an homage to the trend started last week by Oklahoma State fans.
The Cowboys have had similar struggles as the Badgers this season, firing head coach Mike Gundy earlier this season.
They were trailing by double digits in their game against Houston, so one fan started the new trend by finding and empty section and removing his shirt.
Wisconsin fans found themselves in the same place against the Buckeyes, so the student section followed suit.
It proved to be more fun to watch than the game on the field, and the fans showed impressive endurance to continue waiving their shirts for a full 15 minutes of real time until the third quarter ended.
Then the stadium played "Jump Around" and the shirts went back on as the student section cleared out in usual fashion.
It was a nice moment of brevity in a game that had little of it.