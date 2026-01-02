Wisconsin Badgers star pass rusher earns invite to all-star showcase for NFL Draft
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 transfer class yielded mixed results. Their quarterbacks struggled when they weren't injured. Others stepped into larger roles than they were anticipated to fill when committing to Wisconsin and made a positive impact.
No 2025 transfer was more impactful than former Louisville outside linebacker Mason Reiger.
The senior standout's success has garnered national attention, and as a result, he's been invited to one of college football's most prestigious All-Star showcases.
Mason Reiger accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl is an annual college football showcase and All-Star game that serves to bring together the best players in the country and pit them against one another in front of executives and scouts of NFL teams.
It's capped off by a nationally televised game, which will take place January 27 at 6:00 pm CT.
Mason Reiger exhausted his collegiate eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft in December after a breakout 2025 season for the Badgers. According to PFF, Reiger generated 45 quarterback pressures, which was tied for the fifth most in the Big Ten. Reiger also generated five sacks.
Reiger was a former walk-on at Louisville who missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. That injury also prevented him from participating in Wisconsin's spring camp.
He and Darryl Peterson helped anchor what became a dominant Badgers defensive line. The pair of seniors were excellent down the stretch. Reiger logged a sack in four of Wisconsin's final five games, while Peterson had a trio of sacks in Weeks 12 and 13.
Reiger still hasn't garnered the NFL hype that others at his position have, which makes his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl critical for his hopes of being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
