Watch Guide: Wisconsin vs. Washington State preview and notes

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) will welcome the Washington State Cougars (1-0) to Camp Randall Stadium for an afternoon matchup.

The Big Ten versus Pac-12 contest will be the first opportunity for both teams to play an FBS opponent this year and is one of the more high-profile games of the weekend. These two teams have met twice before, with the Badgers winning both games, most recently in 2007.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) vs. Washington State Cougars (1-0)

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST from Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game will be aired on FOX.

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App).

Weather forecast: 70 degrees at kickoff with a chance of rain in the forecast.

SI Sportsbook for betting

Spread: Wisconsin is a 17-point favorite

Over/Under: 49 points

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday night for Wisconsin.

Safety Hunter Wohler (Sophomore)- left leg injury

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - knee injury

*Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

*Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

*Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

There are some connections to Wisconsin for a couple of Washington State players and coaches.

No. 25 Nakia Watson (RS Junior) previously played for the Badgers from 2018-2020 and is now the starting running back for WSU

Head coach Jake Dickert played college football and UW-Stevens Point from 2002-2006 and began his college career as a graduate assistant there.

Former Wisconsin tight end Travis Beckum is one of 11 former Badgers that will be honored on Saturday as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Courtesy of UW Athletics

Pre-game Notes

Wisconsin is 2-0 in the all-time series with Washington State. The Badgers beat WSU 35-26 in 1976 and won by 21 in 2007.

Wisconsin is No. 18 in the updated Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Poll.

The University of Wisconsin will honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Saturday. The group features plenty of star power with point guard Jordan Taylor, tight end Travis Beckum, and gold medalist Hilary Knight headlining the class.

The Badgers held Illinois State scoreless in the opener. That was the program's ninth shutout since 2015, good for second in that period, behind only Alabama.

Wisconsin was the first team since 2018 to have three plays of 70 yards or more in a single game. No Big Ten team had done it since 2003.

Wisconsin had a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game versus Illinois State, marking the first time since 2019 that the team had done so. Braelon Allen had 148 rushing yards, while Chimere Dike had 106 yards receiving.

Quotes of the weeks

“First game of the year, had a little jitters. We’re a young defense. We don’t have (Jack) Sanborn or Leo (Chenal), Scotty (Nelson), Collin (Wilder). So I think everybody just settling down, ‘OK, this is it. We gotta lock in,’ and I think we did a great job of that.” - Junior OLB Nick Herbig on the play of the defense against Illinois State

"It was exciting. I mean you dream about moments like these and to finally be there, all the work in the off-season with the boys, to finally be there it felt really good." - Junior LB Maema Njongmeta on making his first career start versus Illinois State

