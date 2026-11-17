Lament the current state of college football all you want — the sport has never been more entertaining.

That's not to say I'm a fan of the shady NIL underworld, the ever-ballooning roster payrolls or the whiplash of constant, significant structural changes geared solely towards profit.

But despite the ever-present notion that college football isn't what it once was, that its glory days are behind it, that the sport is slowly dying, the on-field product has arguably never been better.

NIL and the transfer portal have significantly dispersed and re-distributed talent, not necessarily across the entire sport but certainly across the Power Four. Players' ability to make money and transfer at their leisure certainly still favors the rich and powerful football programs across the country, but it also means that the same handful of blue bloods no longer consistently dominate.

As a result, we've seen far less widespread dominance and significantly more inconsistency across the college football landscape. Ranked upsets are as commonplace as ever, and even juggernauts like Georgia, Notre Dame and Indiana have slipped up once this season. Teams that are widely considered elite this fall have suffered some inexplicable losses; take Georgia's defeat against middling Auburn, BYU's loss to mediocre UCF, Texas Tech's loss to nothing-to-write-home-about Cincinnati.

Again, the richest programs are still the richest programs, but these days, even that doesn't guarantee anything. LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin were widely considered the biggest spender this past offseason, with a roster reportedly costing north of $40 million. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 6-4 (3-4 in the SEC).

Fickell cites parity — but misses the point

Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a stunning collapse at Maryland, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was quick to cite the increased parity in college football:

"In this league, each and every week, I’m not saying records don’t matter, but you can throw some of those things out. There’s a lot more balance that what you really think," he said at his Monday press conference.

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"I don’t know if parity is always the right thing to say, because there still are in particular some of those guys at the very top that are more talented, have more talent and that shows. But for the rest, in the pack of guys that are still scrapping and clawing and fighting…a lot of the rest are fighting to grow each and every week."

Fickell also doubled down on the notion that college football has become an any-given-Saturday situation when previewing this week's matchup with Purdue:

"I mean, this team can beat anybody. I know we look at their record and assume that’s where they are, but the quarterback has played really well for them," he said.

For all of the reasons I laid out previously and then some, Fickell is certainly right about the increased parity in the sport. But not only does that feel like an excuse for another incomprehensible loss, parity is not to blame for Wisconsin's shortcomings. Far from it.

Parity doesn't explain the Badgers' failures

Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) and offensive lineman Jack Dotzler (71) carry The Heartland Trophy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parity helps explain why the Big Ten is more of a grind than ever before. Parity helps explain why each and every team the Badgers face deploys dangerous, talented players. But what parity doesn't explain? Wisconsin's consistent, recurring failures.

Parity doesn't explain why Fickell has gotten blown out in three straight meetings by Iowa. Parity doesn't explain why Wisconsin is now two of Maryland's three Big Ten wins in the last two seasons. Parity doesn't explain the Badgers' consistent inability to field a competent offense under Fickell across multiple sets of coaches, personnel and schemes.

In many ways, at least among Power Four programs, the playing field has leveled out a bit. The days of an undefeated 12-0 regular season look to be increasingly rare. Letdowns are almost guaranteed at this point, even for the richest, most talented schools in the country.

But Wisconsin's problems clearly run deeper than dropping a few games it shouldn't, and Fickell citing parity after yet another disheartening loss reeks of deflection and desperation.