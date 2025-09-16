Luke Fickell sees NFL traits in Wisconsin Badgers' unexpected standout defensive back
The Wisconsin Badgers have earned a repution around the National Football League for their ability to churn out high-level offensive linemen and linebackers over the past two decades.
And now, it looks like they're now trying to establish a lineage of safeties.
When Hunter Wohler was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, he became the first Badgers safety since 2018, and the third since 2001, to be drafted.
Austin Brown is looking to follow in Wohler's footsteps, and according to head coach Luke Fickell, NFL scouts should like a lot in Brown's game.
"He's one of those guys that I've always (kept) saying, 'Your ability is everything they're looking for at the next level. Your ability to show that is what's going to be the biggest difference,'" Fickell said Monday.
Calling Brown "athletically gifted" feels like an understatement. The Johnston City, Illinois, native made Bruce Feldman's annual Freaks list, which highlights the strongest, fastest and most physical players in college football.
He came in at 64th, with some ridiculous feats in all three categories. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, had a 41-inch vertical and did 21 reps of 225 pounds on bench press.
For context, he would have ranked third, fourth and first, respectively, among safeties in those events at the 2025 NFL Combine.
However, as Fickell noted, he has yet to put it all together. Brown bounced between nickelback and safety during his first three seasons in Madison, but he has finally found a permanent home this season at strong safety.
His specialization has yielded strong results so far this season, highlighted by a career-high 11 tackles (eight solo) in Saturday's 38-14 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Brown's combination of physical skills and experience at multiple positions has made him a versatile and unique talent on the boundary.
Through three games, he ranks third on the Badgers in tackles, is tied for the third most tackles for loss and has a pass break-up. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown hasn't missed a tackle either.
Brown's level of play isn't surprising, though. It was only a matter of time until his abilities shone through.
"As far as speed, size, ability to run, ability to tackle," Fickell said. "He's one of the more talented guys I think we have on the entire team."