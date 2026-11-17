The situation with Wisconsin’s quarterbacks seemed to be settling before their game against Maryland, but after a 24-21 loss to the Terrapins, things are up in the air again as the Badgers head into the final games of the season.

After a stellar performance against Rutgers, Ryan Hopkins got the start for Wisconsin against Maryland on Saturday. He struggled to get the passing game going, however, and was injured in the fourth quarter, forcing Colton Joseph into action.

With another quarterback decision to make, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell will need to decide what to do with his freshman starter.

Ryan Hopkins Had a Difficult Afternoon

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) drops back to pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a great performance against Rutgers, Hopkins appeared to have a great shot to replicate that success against Maryland on Saturday. He had 241 passing yards and three touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 31-10 victory over Rutgers in the previous game.

Instead, the gunslinger had a rough day, completing only 11-of-22 passes for 77 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked four times on the afternoon, leading to one of Wisconsin’s worst passing performance of the season. The Badgers had only 99 total passing yards on the day.

The Badgers would've had a chance to get the ball back and win the game had Hopkins not fumbled after being sacked. Maryland recovered the fumble and used the possession to score the game-winning field goal.

Colton Joseph Is Back in the Conversation

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Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) tackles Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) Oct. 31, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colton Joseph was the undisputed starter for the Badgers before losing the starting job to Hopkins. Joseph has had his share of problems as well, but Fickell said earlier in the week that both Joseph and Hopkins would be part of Wisconsin’s plans for the rest of the season.

Joseph got on the field late in the game after Hopkins was injured. He completed both of his passes for 22 yards on the Badgers’ final drive.

That was a limited number of opportunities for Joseph, but it is clear that Fickell will have to look at both Joseph and Hopkins when deciding on the best player to lead Wisconsin’s offense for the rest of the season.

Luke Fickell Has a Decision to Make

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell shouts instructions to his team in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin cannot afford to have uncertainty at quarterback become another problem as the season continues. Hopkins can be very good, as he was against Rutgers, but he struggled against Maryland. Joseph is an experienced starter, but he has also been inconsistent.

The biggest question that remains is whether Hopkins will be able to play in Wisconsin’s next game. That could go a long way in Fickell’s decision to name the starter for the remainder of the season.

The Badgers have the opportunity to finish the season with eight wins, but Wisconsin’s quarterback situation needs to be resolved. Fickell will have to decide who can best move the offense for the Badgers and win games.

That loss to Maryland really complicated an already difficult quarterback situation for Wisconsin.