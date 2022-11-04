Wisconsin football: Q&A previewing the Maryland Terrapins

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) welcome the Maryland Terrapins (6-2 overall, 3-2 B1G) to Camp Randall Stadium this weekend for a rainy Big Ten matchup.

With both teams coming off of a bye week, the Badgers and Terrapins enter Saturday's contest healthier and hoping to bolster their standing in the Big Ten.

To help preview the big game, John Guglielmone of Inside the Black & Gold answered a handful of questions about Maryland to provide insight into what to expect this weekend.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa rightfully gets a lot of the attention, but who are some of the weapons around him that Wisconsin fans should know on Maryland’s offense this Saturday?

To start off, you have to pay attention to the backfield. Hemby has been amazing this season and has absolutely exceeded expectations. He's a quick back that once he passes the second level his speed almost guarantees him to get into the endzone. But at the same time, he is great at slipping off of tackles and fighting for those extra yards. He is also a very solid back at receiving the ball out of the backfield. He has 26 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown so far this season so if you leave him open in the flats he can make you pay.

Another guy that garners lots of attention is Corey Dyches. He is such a matchup nightmare at the TE spot because he is too quick for a backer to cover him and he is too big for safeties or corners to cover him. And if you decide to zone him, just like our wide receivers, he is great at finding those open spots in between defenders where Taulia can fit the ball without any defenders getting to it.

Maryland’s defense has been solid against the run this year statistically, what do you think will be Maryland’s strategy this weekend against the Badgers?

I think the Terps defensive game plan will be simple. Stop the run and make Mertz beat you with his arm. If they are able to stop the run, Mertz and the Badgers will not be able to get their play-action game going, which is when Mertz is at his best. I think our corners are talented enough that we can put them out on islands and have our front seven and Brade focus on stopping the run. As long as we do not get hurt with Pass Interference calls and the defense can stop the run, I think it will be tough for the Badgers to move the ball all that well and the Terps defense will do enough to win the game.

Maryland middle linebacker Jaishaw Barham is back this week for the Terrapins. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of injuries, how healthy are the Terps heading into Saturday? Are there any notable players back or questionable for this weekend?

Taulia will be back. Jaishawn Barham will be back and so should Ruben Hyppolite. Northwestern was able to run the ball so well because we were missing Barham and Hyppolite who are arguably our top two middle linebackers. Another couple of important defensive players we will be getting back are Gavin Gibson and Vandarius Cowan who have both been banged up too. Both of them being healthy will definitely help with the defense's depth this Saturday.

What are the strengths of this Maryland team, what about the weaknesses?

Strengths I would say our ability to stay balanced on offense. So far this year, if our passing games isn't doing so well, we are able to lean on the run game. But if our run game isn't doing well we can lean on the passing game. There are just so many ways the offense can beat you to the point it is almost impossible to stop. That is unless you lead the conference in penalties per game and those penalties end up killing the drives which has been a weakness for the Terps this year.

Ever since Locks arrived, the Terps just have not been a disciplined team. While yes you can say the officiating has been questionable at times, it does not matter, you need to play smart and disciplined. Because in the Big Ten if you are not a disciplined team you will not win many games.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley preparing to run out of the tunnel against Indiana. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Game prediction?

This game is going to be close and it can go either way. Both teams have been sloppy with penalties this season, and both teams are fighting to earn respect. But I just think with the Terps finally healthy again, they will be able to stop the run for the most part and the Terps offense will do just enough to outlast the passing game of the Badgers.

I think this very easily could come down to a last-minute field goal which I have the utmost confidence in Chad Ryland to make anything 55 yards or less. While he has been shaky the last few weeks I think the bye week will help him regroup and he will be back to his old self. I think this game is just too much of a toss-up, especially with the Badgers being at home and how electric that atmosphere can be. But I think the Terps will find a way to win yet another ugly conference game, 30-27 off a late field goal and the defense gets a last-minute turnover to seal it.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.