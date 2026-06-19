National Outlet Picks Every Badgers Game In 2026—Where They're Spot On and Where They're Dead Wrong

All of the sudden, Big Ten Media Days are just over a month a way, immediately followed by the start of fall camp. By then, its a matter of mere weeks before toe meets leather at Lambeau Field and the 2026 campaign is underway.

As the season draws closer, offseason preview pieces become a little more robust. Recently, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford tried his hand at predicting each game for every Big Ten program.

Crawford has Wisconsin finishing a respectable 7-5 (5-4 in the Big Ten). The national college writer didn't give his rationale for each game, but he does mention that "The Badgers have endured roster turnover and uneven offensive production, yet still have the physical identity to grind out wins in the Big Ten."

That's a whole separate can of worms, as I'm not sure they've had that identity for several years now, but I digress. Let's examine each of Crawford's game picks for Wisconsin and respond with a few takes:

Notre Dame (Lambeau Field)

Wisconsin and Notre Dame last met in Soldier Field. | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CBS Pick: Loss

It somehow feels like we're not talking about how big of a game this is going to be. Sure, Wisconsin is going to be multiple touchdown underdogs against a team almost guaranteed to be ranked in the top-five of the AP poll to start the season, but the home field advantage is going to be real. And as night falls in Green Bay, the Badgers could have a chance to pull off a magical upset.

With that being said, the Fighting Irish are absolutely loaded. If there's one thing you need to avoid an early season road loss in a hostile environment, it's an experienced quarterback — enter Notre Dame gunslinger CJ Carr. A win could quite literally change the trajectory of the entire program, but a loss is entirely expected here.

Vs. Western Illinois

CBS Pick: Win

It'd be hilarious if CBS picked Wisconsin to drop its FCS buy game, but Crawford went status quo here. We've seen some low moments in the Fickell tenure, but you have to imagine losing this game isn't even in the realm of possibility — he might get fired on the spot if they fall to the Leathernecks.

Vs. Eastern Michigan

CBS Pick: Win

Wisconsin has played some nail-biters against MAC teams under Fickell, none harder to watch than the 2024 opener against Western Michigan, which saw the Badgers begin the fourth quarter trailing and needing to rally back to win.

Still, Eastern Michigan is a middling MAC program and the Badgers should have some momentum by this game, having gotten to (presumably) roll over an FCS foe the week prior.

At Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

CBS Pick: Loss

This is certainly a tough Big Ten opener, and I do think new head coach Matt Campbell will have the Nittany Lions in one of the conferences' upper tiers immediately. However, I'm not so sold that the Happy Valley Cyclones are going to be as good as we're giving them credit for.

This is a team with a myriad of new pieces and a brand new coaching staff. It's going to take some time for things to gel at Penn State; if anything, the Badgers are luckly they draw them earlier on the schedule.

I beleive this is a winnable game for Wisconsin, but having to play on the road in Happy Valley doesn't bode well. I'd tend to agree with Crawford and CBS here, although not necessarily overwhelmingly.

Michigan State

CBS Pick: Win

I do think Pat Fitzgerald is going to at least marginally change the direction of the Spartans' program when all is said and done, but I also had to remind myself who Michigan State's projected starting quarterback is just now. That's not a great sign that this team is going to be competitive right away under Fitzgerald.

With this game at home as well, this looks like one of Wisconsin's most winnable Big Ten games. Although, that does give me an eerie flashback to last season's Big Ten opener, a laugher of a loss hosting Maryland in a game that was assumed to be the Badgers' easiest.

At UCLA

CBS Pick: Loss

I could easily see new Bruins head coach Bob Chesney turning things around in the blink of an eye in Westwood with a loaded transfer class and a veteran quarterback in Nico Iamaleava. Just as easily, however, I can see UCLA struggling in year one under the former James Madison skipper as the talent on the roster doesn't quite yet meet the standard set by Chesney.

The Bruins' "home field advantage" is a joke, and much like Penn State, this is going to be a brand new team figuring things out on the fly. I'd give the Badgers an excellent shot in this one.

Vs. USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Pick: Loss

This could be a make-or-break year for Lincoln Riley; he has no more excuses to not have the Trojans fiercely competing for a College Football Playoff Bid, at the very least. I do think USC is going to be very strong this fall, and it could have the best quarterback in the conference in Jayden Maiava. This is easily one of Wisconsin's toughest games; no pushback from me here on this pick.

At Iowa

CBS Pick: Loss

This could be Wisconsin's toughest three-game stretch (UCLA, USC, Iowa), and it wouldn't shock me to see them drop all three. But winning two or three of these games is absolutely within the realm of possibility as well.

Iowa has absolutely destroyed Wisconsin two years in a row. This is arguably the biggest albatross around the program's neck, and until I see the Badgers put up some semblance of a fight against the Hawkeyes, I can't feel comfortable picking them.

Vs. Rutgers

CBS Pick: Win

The Scarlet Knights are expected to be a bottom-feeding Big Ten program this fall, and looking at their roster, that sounds about right. They do have arguably the best tailback in the conference (Antwan Raymond), and that matchup with inside linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano should be fireworks. Otherwise, I see Wisconsin overpowering Rutgers, especially at home.

At Maryland

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

CBS Pick: Win

Terps' true freshman quarterback Malik Washington shredded Wisconsin last fall, something the handful of Badgers' defenders still on the team certainly won't forget. But again, like Rutgers, this roster still leaves a lot to be desired top to bottom. On paper, it'd be irresponsible to pick Maryland here. Nonetheless, we know there's very little beneath this team under Fickell.

At Purdue

CBS Pick: Win

Purdue is essentially universally expected to be the worst team in the Big Ten. A lot can happen between now and Nov. 21, but this could arguably be the Badgers' most winnable Big Ten game, right up there with Michigan State. Wisconsin needs this one.

Vs. Minnesota

CBS Pick: Win

This game should be a battle like it always is, no matter if these teams limp or glide into the last regular season game of the year. The Axe hasn't been in Madison in over two years, which feels like an eternity. As of late June, this game is truly a toss-up, but one thing worth mentioning — the quarterback battle between Colton Joseph and Drake Lindsey is one that won't get much attention preseason, but could be quite the fireworks show.