Wisconsin Football Report Card: Grading Every Defensive Position After Statement Win Over USC

Returning home after a disappointing loss at UCLA, Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) rebounded with a commanding 24-7 victory over No. 16 USC (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday. The Badgers delivered a dominant defensive performance, stifling the Trojans and paving the way for a convincing win.

After evaluating the offense, Badgers On SI turns its attention to the defense, handing out grades to each position group.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ll spare the fluff; the Badgers dominated in the trenches. After limiting UCLA star running back Wayne Knight to just 23 rushing yards last week and the team to 3.2 yards per carry, Mike Tressel’s guys turned in even gaudier numbers against USC. Trojan running backs combined for just 40 yards on 20 carries, and after accounting for yardage lost on five sacks of Jayden Maiava, the visitors finished with -17 rushing yards, the second-lowest mark in Wisconsin program history.

Speaking of Maiava, the Badgers’ pass rush was relentless all night, led by star edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks, who recorded 2.5 sacks and six pressures. Defensive tackle Hammond Russell IV added a sack and two pressures, while fellow interior lineman Junior Poyser chipped in another two pressures.

Really, the only blemish was a face mask penalty on defensive tackle Charles Perkins during USC’s lone touchdown drive in the second quarter, though even that call was questionable given the uncertainty over whether he actually grabbed the face mask. Ultimately, Wisconsin imposed its will up front and thoroughly dominated its West Coast foe. Simple as that.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Like the defensive line, the second level was stellar Saturday. Mason Posa lived in the USC backfield, finishing with five tackles (three solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. If the Badgers are having a big game, you can bet Posa will be in the thick of it. His running mate, Cooper Catalano, finished as the game’s leading tackler with 10 tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss.

Catalano’s coverage numbers weren’t exactly pretty, as he was credited with allowing seven catches for 62 yards on nine targets. However, Wisconsin’s usage of soft zone coverage provides some worthwhile context, and the sophomore was steady as a tackler. The overall result was plenty good.

Reserves Jon Jon Kamara and Aaron Witt each saw just one snap, as playing time is tough to come by with Posa and Catalano on the field virtually every play each week. A strength entering the season and a strength throughout it, the Badger linebackers once again made their mark in a winning effort.

Grade: A

Defensive Backs

Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every level of Wisconsin’s defense delivered Saturday, as was necessary to hold a Lincoln Riley-led offense to a career-low seven points, but the secondary deserves particular praise, especially the safeties.

With Marvin Burks Jr. departing early in the first quarter due to an upper-body injury, Cairo Skanes stepped into an elevated role and thrived. The sophomore picked off Jayden Maiava in the first quarter, adding four tackles (three solo), a pass deflection and a 74.9 PFF grade. His partner at safety, Matt Jung, earned a game-high 81.1 PFF grade, recording six tackles (five solo) and three pass deflections while allowing just three receptions for 24 yards on eight targets. Jung had his struggles early in the season, and I was skeptical of his viability as a Big Ten starter, but the Neenah native has been fantastic of late.

The safeties shined, but the cornerbacks were hardly chopped liver. Bryce West was active all night, hauling in an interception off a Javan Robinson deflection in the first quarter while adding five tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss, all while dealing with a shoulder stinger sustained during the contest. Robinson, meanwhile, broke up two passes and was excellent in coverage, allowing just one reception on two targets despite entering the game questionable with an injury.

Jai’mier Scott was credited with allowing six receptions on nine targets, but those catches amounted to just 44 yards. Scott also recorded four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection, though he was flagged for a face mask penalty in the end zone on the Trojans’ lone touchdown drive in the second quarter. Eric Fletcher Jr. held his own when called upon, as Wisconsin’s defensive backs simply didn’t present a weak link throughout the contest.

Credit also goes to defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who showed more flexibility with his coverage schemes. The Badgers didn’t abandon their soft zone looks entirely, but they mixed things up rather than leaning on them excessively, and the results spoke for themselves. USC’s pass catchers entered the matchup with plenty of talent and hype, but Wisconsin’s defensive backs were unfazed, delivering a statement performance after a disappointing showing at the Rose Bowl last week.

Grade: A

Special Teams

As has been the case throughout the season, the third phase played an important role in Wisconsin’s success. The most pivotal moment came in the third quarter, when Junior Poyser got a piece of Caden Chittenden’s 44-yard field-goal attempt, preserving the Badgers’ 17-7 lead. Chittenden also missed a 58-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Kick coverage was excellent, too, as USC returner Boobie Feaster was brought down inside the 20-yard line twice, including once inside the 10. Sean West punted twice for 85 yards (42.5 average), while dangerous return man Trent Mosley was limited to just 10 return yards.

Kicker Gavin Lahm connected from 33 yards on his first attempt in the opening quarter but missed from 51 yards later in the period. That was the lone blemish on an otherwise impressive special teams performance, though it’s hard to be too critical of a college kicker missing from that distance.

The miss keeps the grade from being a full-fledged A, but first-year special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky deserves tremendous credit for the work he’s done this fall. Wisconsin’s special teams have consistently made a difference, and Saturday was no exception.

Grade: A-