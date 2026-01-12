Wisconsin Badgers add a Gopher transfer to fill an important position of need

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's rebuild of its offense continued with a familiar face to the Badgers coaching staff.



Having competed against the Badgers at two different Big Ten school, former Minnesota receiver Malachi Coleman decided to transfer to Wisconsin for the upcoming 2026 season with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Minnesota wideout transfer Malachi Coleman has committed to Wisconsin, he tells @Badger247 #Badgers pic.twitter.com/FL3tTRSQjm — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) January 12, 2026

The 6-5, 200-pound Coleman has spent one season at Nebraska and Minnesota. He caught 13 passes for 222 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Huskers before transferring to Minnesota. He had five catches on nine targets with the Gophers for 83 yards.



In addition to taking an official visit to Wisconsin, Coleman took visits to Houston and Florida.



He is ranked as the No. 92 wide receiver and the 435 overall prospect in the 247sports transfer portal rankings. Coleman is a former three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Coleman was the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska and the No. 63 overall recruit according to On3, picking up scholarship offers from Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas Tech, USC, and others.

The interest from major program was partially generated because of Coleman's speed. He was timed running numerous sub-11.00 100-meters (10.46 personal record) and sub-22.00 200-meter times (21.31 PR) as a junior. In the Nebraska Class A/Class B state track and field championships in May 2022, Coleman placed second in the 100 (10.58) and 200 (21.34), as well as finishing third in the triple jump (45-3.25).

He is the third wide receiver Wisconsin has added out of the transfer portal this month, joining former SE Louisiana senior Jaylon Domingeaux and former Oklahoma State sophomore Shamar Rigby. Coleman is also the second former Gopher the Badgers have added this offseason, following the hiring of running back coach Jayden Everett to the same position.

Wisconsin has added 26 known prospects from the transfer portal, which closes on January 16 to new entrants.

Coleman's high school scouting report

Tall, long, and lean with significant frame space. Narrow through the core but plenty of room to add needed mass. Two-way playmaker at outside receiver and defensive end with physical tools and requisite athleticism to play either side of the ball in the long term.

Height, reach, and athleticism foster ball-winning ability on offense. Big-play machine with 33.0 yards per catch and 10 of 17 receptions going for touchdowns. Open-field top gear pulls away from defenders.

Needs significant mass addition to maximize effectiveness at the line of scrimmage, particularly vs. the run. Somewhat narrow build could relatively limit bulking capacity. Needs to expand move set to increase pressure rate. Wins matchups with athleticism and effort to this point.

Unique, high-ceiling football player with outstanding athleticism and physical tools. May need some time to physically and technically develop, but potential is through the roof. Projects as a high-major recruit with the long-term upside to get drafted, possibly in the top half.

- Report made by 247sports' Gabe Brooks

More Wisconsin Badgers News: