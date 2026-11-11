Wisconsin Should Target Star G6 Corner, Madison Native who Once Held Offer From Badgers

It's never too early to start thinking about the transfer portal.

Retention talks, in which programs try to re-sign their best players before they can even think about hitting the portal seeking greener pastures, are already in full swing.

Several star players across the nation, most notably Oregon State's dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo of Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree, have both already announced that they're running it back in Corvallis next season. In the Big Ten, Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea has already re-signed with Nebraska for 2027.

Wisconsin hasn't made any such talks public. There was some smoke that the Badgers were engaged in retention talks with Colton Joseph, but that was before they benched him for true freshman Ryan Hopkins. Now, Joseph's most likely future looks like the transfer portal once again.

And speaking of the portal, an early target that makes a whole lot of sense for Wisconsin has emerged: North Dakota State cornerback Marion Moore.

I remember covering the Madison native Moore when he camped with the #Badgers the summer of ‘24.



Absolutely balled out. Earned a PWO offer.



Wonder if he’d have any interest in coming home this winter… https://t.co/HCTrbcpnFh pic.twitter.com/ufhJ23pENC — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) November 10, 2026

Some context: I first met Moore when I covered Wisconsin football recruiting camps in Madison the summer of 2024. Moore, a Madison native who attended Madison Memorial High School, was one of the biggest standouts across any camp I saw that month. He particularly thrived in one-on-one coverage situations, even at his slightly smaller 5-11 stature.

His performance was so good that he was offered a preferred walk-on (PWO) on the spot. Then-cornerbacks (now secondary) coach Paul Haynes pulled him aside after the camp and got in his ear before the media present could talk to him.

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Moore has no shortage of ties to the Badgers. Being from Madison obviously tops the list, but he's already quite familiar with Wisconsin's program and coaches, particularly Haynes who is of course still on staff.

Not every G6-to-Power Four transfer situation works out. But there's very legitimate reason to believe Moore could thrive at this level.

Moore's tremendous 2026 campaign

Moore has been, without question, one of the best corners in the G6 this fall. In his second year with the Bison, he's already North Dakota State's top cover corner, both skill/production-wise and in terms of snap count.

For starters, Moore has five interceptions, which is tied with a handful of players for second in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been targeted just 13 times across 172 coverage snaps and allowed only five receptions. Yes — he's allowed as many catches as passes he's picked off.

Some teams just simply don't throw his way; he's gone three games this season where he hasn't seen a target.

The skillset of any player from a lower level translating to the Big Ten is always a question mark, but it's pretty hard to argue with Moore's production. Haynes also thought highly enough of him to extend a preferred walk-on offer ahead of his senior year of high school; Wisconsin clearly believes at least some of his skillset can translate.

In my eyes, Moore has definitely played his way into the Power Four. Will the Badgers pounce?