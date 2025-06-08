Son of Badgers legend Lee Evans attends Wisconsin football camp at Camp Randall Stadium
22 years after Lee Evans caught his last pass at Camp Randall Stadium, his son got the opportunity to do the same thing.
Lee Evans IV, who goes by "Leej," attended the Wisconsin Badgers' football camp June 8, getting instruction from current Badgers coaches.
Evans IV is a multi-sport athlete in the 2026 class from Virginia who was coached by his dad at the middle school level.
His dad was also in attendance for the camp, watching his son and the other athletes perform while he caught up with some other former Badgers.
The senior Evans was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame back in 2016 for his stellar playing career at Wisconsin.
He finished his Badgers career with over 3,000 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, setting a Big Ten record in 2001 with 1,545 yards on 75 catches.
The former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills went on to have an 8-year NFL career, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in 2006 and 2008.
It's big shoes for his son to fill, but it's clear that the Wisconsin staff is at least keeping tabs on the bloodline of one of its top alumni.
