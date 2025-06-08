All Badgers

6 Wisconsin Badgers football players who deserve NIL backpay from $2.8 billion NCAA settlement

The settlement created backpay for athletes who played between 2016 and 2024, and the Wisconsin Badgers had some great players who deserved to be compensated but weren't allowed.

Lorin Cox

Apr 23, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers Linebackers Vince Biegel (47) and T.J. Edwards (53) and Chris Orr (50) and Jack Cichy (48) and T.J. Watt (42) pose during the Wisconsin spring football game at Camp Randall Stadium.
The NCAA's landmark settlement in the House case included a pool of roughly $2.8 billion to be set aside for former college athletes who weren't allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

The backpay is only for athletes who played between 2016 and 2024, dating back to a strong stretch for the Paul Chryst era of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Those players just missed out on the opportunity to be compensated, but now they can file claims for backpay to at least try and recoup a fraction of what they might have been worth at the time.

These former Badgers football players stand out as the most deserving of retroactive pay from the settlement.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor is powerful
One of the highest-drafted Wisconsin players of this era, Taylor was a star the moment he stepped onto campus in 2017.

Three straight seasons leading the Big Ten in rushing, including back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons, would have earned him a pretty penny on the NIL market had it existed for him.

He signed a hefty contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, so backpay might not be as significant for him financially, but he deserves it on principal alone.

RB Corey Clement

Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) finds an opening against Iowa
Clement had his breakout season at Wisconsin just in time to qualify for potential NIL backpay.

He took over as the lead running back in 2016 and put up 15 touchdowns with 1,375 yards. That could have attracted some nice NIL deals, even if it wasn't enough to get him drafted in the NFL.

Clement earned just over $5 million during his time in the NFL, according to OverTheCap, so some backpay from this settlement could be a nice consolation with his playing career behind him.

OL Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) looks to snap the ball
Offensive linemen might not land the biggest NIL deals, but All-American blockers at Wisconsin like Biadasz bring with them a valuable reputation.

His three years as a quality starter up front were critical for Taylor's success in the backfield, and he brought similar rushing success to the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick.

Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Commanders a year ago, but his contributions for the Badgers deserve compensation too.

OLB T.J. Watt

Western Michigan Broncos offensive lineman Taylor Moton (72) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) in action
Watt is one of the NFL's highest-paid edge rushers and currently seeking a new contract, and he deserved to be one of college football's highest paid pass rushers during his time at Wisconsin.

His last name alone would have brought him opportunities, but add in his 11.5 sacks in 2016, and really could have cashed in.

T.J. and his brother J.J. have been in a recent series of Peloton commercials together. That's just scratching the surface of what they could have done in the NIL era.

LB T.J. Edwards

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) sacks Western Kentucky quarterback Drew Eckels
A four-year starter in the middle of the Badgers' defense, Edwards was a leader and a model of consistency.

Over his last two seasons in Madison, he recorded nearly 200 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five sacks and seven interceptions.

The NFL overlooked him in the draft, but NIL agents wouldn't have made the same mistake if they had the opportunity. Edwards has found ways to succeed at every stop of his career.

LB Zack Baun

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Baun was a little bit of a late bloomer for the Badgers, but his breakout 2019 season got him drafted in the third round and would have attracted plenty of NIL offers.

It turns out, 20 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks are valuable.

Baun just cashed in on a big contract from the Philadelphia Eagles, finally rewarding his journey to the top.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

