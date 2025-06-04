Wisconsin Badgers have Big Ten's best weapon against man coverage
Cover Vinny Anthony II one-on-one at your own risk.
The Wisconsin Badgers didn't have the most prolific passing attack in 2024, but their No. 1 wide receiver still found ways to produce at a high level.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Anthony produced the most yards per target against man coverage of any wide receiver in the Big Ten last season.
Yes, that includes Ohio State star freshman Jeremiah Smith, who finished second.
Anthony averaged more total yards per reception than Smith, too, but the Buckeyes' star dwarfed him in total catches, yards and touchdowns.
A lot of the junior receiver's production came on deep balls. According to PFF, 292 of his 672 receiving yards last season (43.5%) came on seven passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the air. Three of those went for touchdowns.
Anthony has the speed to pull away from defenders and make defenses pay for leaving him in single coverage.
Wisconsin is going to need more of that from "V8" to get the most out of Billy Edwards Jr. in Jeff Grimes' new offense this season.
