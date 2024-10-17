Three keys to victory for Wisconsin in potential trap game at Northwestern
All signs point towards Wisconsin's 11 a.m. CT matchup against Northwestern being a potential trap game this week. On paper, it's the easiest game remaining on the Badgers' schedule, but they will need to be ready to go in Evanston against a team that always seems to come prepared.
Keep the passing game explosive
Wisconsin has averaged 47 points per game over the last two weeks, and a big reason for their offensive success has been explosive plays in the passing game. Wide receiver Will Pauling has been banged up, but Vinny Anthony II and Trech Kekahuna have emerged as big-time deep-threat options.
Northwestern is allowing 261.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 113th-best in college football. If Braedyn Locke is able to continue generating big plays through the air, the Wildcats could struggle to keep up with the Badgers.
Win the turnover battle
Wisconsin will travel to Evanston as seven-point favorites. The easiest way for underdogs to pull off an upset is by generating a few turnovers. A big reason for Northwestern's 37-10 win over Maryland last week as ten-point underdogs was a 4-0 difference in the turnover battle.
Northwestern is tied for 29th in the country with 10 turnovers forced this season, with a +4 differential. Wisconsin has forced eight turnovers this season and has turned the ball over ten times for a -2 differential. That battle will be a big factor in this game.
Make Jack Lausch beat you
Northwestern's Jack Lausch took over for Mike Wright at quarterback following the team's double-overtime loss at home to Duke in Week 2. In four starts, Lausch is completing just 53.5 percent of his passes for 181.5 passing yards per game and a 4-2 touchdown to interception ratio, although he's been fairly solid outside of a nightmare game against Washington. He also has 141 rushing yards.
Like many teams from the old Big Ten West, Northwestern is at its best when they play through their running game; RB Cam Porter is averaging 4.6 yards per carry for NU. Lausch has started only four games in his entire college career and has never completed more than 65 percent of his passes. If Wisconsin's improving defense can force him into some bad situations, it could be a tough day for the Wildcats' offense.