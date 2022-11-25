Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 13 vs. Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5 overall, 4-4 B1G) are out for revenge this weekend as the Minnesota Gophers (7-4 overall, 3-3 B1G) come to town with Paul Bunyan's Axe.

After falling to the Gophers a year ago, the Badgers have had this game circled on their calendar all season long, and the coaches have made the goal clear: take back the axe.

Following a 15-14 win over Nebraska to become bowl-eligible a week ago, the Badgers come into this game hoping to win on rivalry weekend and improve their standing come bowl selections.

With that in mind, here is a look at three key questions for the Badgers heading into Saturday's contest at Camp Randall Stadium against the Gophers.\

Can the Badgers win the battle in the trenches?

Saturday's matchup with Minnesota will be one of the most physical games that Wisconsin has played this season.

Both teams want to establish the run and have strong defenses that are strongest up-front. Head coach Jim Leonhard told reporters during his weekly press conference that his team will "have to dominate the line of scrimmage, which is going to be different this week because it is going to be a slugfest."

Minnesota ranks inside the top 15 nationally in most defensive categories and wants to shorten the game by winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Leonhard acknowledged the Gophers' win last year largely stemmed from Minnesota playing more physically, and he fully expects a battle on Saturday, saying, "you go in there, it's going to be a physical game, you have to earn it, you got to take it away."

So that begs the question, can the Badgers dictate the game in the trenches this weekend?

Wisconsin's defense will be without star edge-rusher Nick Herbig in the first half, but the group as a whole has steadily improved in recent weeks. Minnesota relies heavily on running back Mo Ibrahim and their running game, meaning that how well Wisconsin plays in the front seven will play a key role in determining the outcome.

Minnesota's defense is big and strong as well, meaning that the Badgers will need a great performance from their offensive line to move the ball on the ground and protect Graham Mertz.

Can Wisconsin move the chains through the air when it matters?

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for under 100 yards in two of the past three games.

With better weather in the forecast for Saturday, can the junior out of Kansas deliver on Saturday to help keep Wisconsin's offense on schedule?

With the Gophers likely to stack the box and force the Badgers to have to throw the football, Mertz will need to have a good game to help move the chains. Jim Leonhard brought up the importance of the passing game earlier this week, noting, "you have to make plays, you have to make big plays on the perimeter" to win in a rivalry game.

With Minnesota ranking No. 108 in sacking the quarterback, Mertz could have time to see the field and throw the football on Saturday, but he will need to execute. Wisconsin's wide receivers will also need to step up when called upon and win a couple of 50-50 balls to help Mertz and the offense out.

Mertz led a big-time drive to secure the win over Nebraska last weekend, the hope has to be that he can carry that momentum into this weekend. Avoiding turnovers will also be big for the passing game.

Can Wisconsin temper its emotions on Senior Day?

The Badgers enter Saturday riding high after beating Nebraska and obtaining bowl eligibility. But with Senior Day and Paul Bunyan's Axe up for grabs, emotions will be heightened against Minnesota.

Add in the fact that a win would likely help the Badgers jump up and get a better bowl game, and there is a lot on the line for Wisconsin.

How well the players handle their emotions on Senior Day will be an important component of the game. With an extended pregame for Senior Day, there is a tendency for teams to play a little flat early on. In a rivalry game where points could be hard to come by, and field position is king, a slow start could be disastrous.

Additionally, Wisconsin will need to maintain its composure and not try to press against the Gophers. Everyone in the stadium knows the importance of winning back Paul Bunyan's Axe, but trying too hard can lead to mistakes. Wisconsin ranks outside the top 100 in penalty yardage per game, while Minnesota rarely beats itself, ranking No. 5 in the FBS in the same category.

Saturday is the last game that several players will ever play at Camp Randall Stadium, and it will be vital for everyone to play a clean game to make sure those players go out with a win.

You can see the entire list of seniors being recognized in pregame below:

