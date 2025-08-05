Report: Top 5 QB recruit in class of 2027 plans to visit Wisconsin Badgers this fall
The Wisconsin Badgers are catching the attention of one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.
Israel Abrams is a four-star recruit in the 2027 class from Arlington Heights, Illinois who is rated as the fifth-best QB in the country by 247Sports.
He told the recruiting outlet that Wisconsin is one of the teams he's planning to visit this fall.
ESPN and Rivals have him as the No. 6 quarterback in the country. Rivals has him as a Top 100 recruit overall, and 247Sports has him as the 60th-best player nationwide for 2027.
Abrams and Montini Catholic High School won the state title last season, and the rising junior still has two more season to show what he can do and elevate his recruiting status even more.
Wisconsin is one of at least 15 schools that have offered him so far, but their early competition for his services appears to be Northwestern, Tennessee, Iowa State and Purdue, four schools he also plans to visit this fall.
If the Badgers were able to land him, he could be the highest-rated QB recruit the program has seen since Graham Mertz.
Wisconsin has offered at least 13 other quarterbacks in the class of 2027, including 247Sports' No. 3 and No. 4 QBs ahead of Abrams in their rankings.