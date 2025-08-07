Wisconsin transfer becoming 'light' of Badgers defensive line with high energy, motor
Charles Perkins is relentless on the football field, but he may be even more unwavering off of it.
"I'm an energy guy," Perkins said after Wednesday's fall camp practice in Platteville.
The big defensive lineman with an even bigger personality has been a welcome addition to the defensive front as a player and a person.
"He's the light of our room, every day it's just energy," fellow transfer lineman Jay'Viar Suggs said of Perkins. He noted how Perkins' energy radiates throughout the unit, bringing them up in the face of adversity.
Suggs explicitly mentioned Wednesday's practice when discussing the impact Perkins has on morale, saying that after starting practice flat, it was Perkins' energy in response to good plays that brought the intensity back.
It's an impact that Suggs has noticed since day one.
"I'm not really a vocal person, like I'll just keep to myself," Suggs said. "Getting here the first day, I walk into the room I see (Perkins) yelling, and I'm like 'Oh, OK.'"
While Perkins' vigor may be new to the Badgers, it's something the Memphis native has always carried with him.
"That's just who I am," Perkins said. "Living life, you don't want to be sad, so, every day I wake up with a smile on my face."
Wisconsin could use more positivity after a tough 2024 season along the defensive front. The team ranked dead last in Division I with 42 tackles for loss, and they allowed an average 165 rushing yards per game.
Perkins, Suggs and Tulane transfer Parker Petersen were brought in to fix the issue. They're confident they'll get the job done.
"I heard last year a lot of teams ran on this D-Line, and you won't see that this year," Perkins said. "I love stopping the run myself, so I take big pride in the defense in stopping the run this year."