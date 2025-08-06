Wisconsin transfer lineman set to start at left tackle after growing up a Badgers fan
The best decisions are often the ones you don't have to think about.
That seems to be the case for Central Michigan offensive tackle Davis Heinzen, who transferred to the Badgers in the spring after left tackle Kevin Heywood suffered a season-ending injury.
"For a second, I thought about it, I'm like 'what am I even thinking about? Obviously I want to come,'" Heinzen said after Monday's Fall Camp practice in Platteville.
It's a bit of a full circle moment for the Manitowoc native, who described himself as a lifelong "diehard" Badgers fan.
Heinzen had been recruited by Wisconsin coming out of high school to play tight end, but the talks never progressed, and he wound up with the Chippewas.
Five years later, and Heinzen could open the season as Wisconsin's starting left tackle.
Learning a new offense and meshing with a different batch of linemen is difficult as is, even with a full winter of walkthroughs and teaching.
Heinzen will have been in the program around five months by the time Wisconsin's season opener against Miami (OH) rolls around.
Those within the Badgers program aren't worried.
"He might not be quite as long as some of the tackles that have been here in the past, but he's got the feet, the move and the athletic ability," offensive line coach A.J. Blazek said Monday.
Heinzen's work ethic and willingness to learn has stood out to his teammates since he arrived on campus. He's even been accepting pointers from injured players Heywood and Barrett Nelson, who Blazek called co-coaches.
"As camp goes, you can see him getting better physically," senior guard Joe Brunner said of Heinzen. "Every day you come in there's no staying the same. You're get better or you're getting worse, and I think he's taken that approach that every single day you get better, and I love seeing that."
While he's still a work in progress, Heinzen is accepting the challenge of improving daily. The team is already seeing signs of encouragement for what's to come.
"He's athletic, he's physical, he's strong. I really like what I've seen on tape from him," center Jake Renfro said. "One thing, I need him to talk a little bit more and we've been trying to work through that, but he's a great guy. I like what I see on the field and he's just gonna continue to grow."
With just over three weeks until the season opener, Heinzen hasn't officially been named the starter, but all signs are pointing to the fifth-year senior lining up at left tackle for Week 1.
Until then, he's just going to continue to take Brunner's advice and get a little better every day.