Wisconsin Badgers players think true freshman linebacker will be 'one of the greats'
MADISON, Wis. -- Freshman outside linebacker Nick Clayton might just be the Wisconsin Badgers worst-kept secret.
Without having played a single snap for the school, the Gainesville, Florida native had players raving about his current skill and future potential.
"Things you can't teach, he has." Senior outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said during Monday's local media day. "I think he's going to be one of the greats here."
Peterson pointed to Clayton's quickness, speed and work ethic. He arrived on campus at 200 pounds, but Badgers strength coach Brady Collins said back in June that Clayton has put on over 30 pounds since.
Now more physically adept to handle the college game, he could see playing time on Saturday's this fall at a surprisingly deep edge rusher position.
"We will probably see him (this year) just because he's so good," inside linebacker Christian Alliegro said Monday. "Kid's unreal on the edge. He's going to be a really good player."
Outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell indicated back in spring camp that Clayton could make an impact in Year 1. He noted Clayton's speed as a differentiator among an edge-rushing group full of big bodies.
"I don't make promises or guarantees, but he's definitely on a path, you know, to help us in the fall," Mitchell said. "I think, probably, that role is going to be as a pass rusher."
It was his ability to get to the quarterback that helped Clayton shoot up recruiting rankings during final year of high school and earned him a spot at the Navy All-American Bowl, where he logged two sacks.
His growth hasn't slowed in Madison. While he may be a freshman in title, his teammates don't see him look or play like one.
"His physical ability as a freshman, it's pretty impressive," safety Preston Zachman said. "It's pretty far ahead."