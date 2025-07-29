All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers seeking more mental toughness after feeling like players quit late last season

Leaders on the Wisconsin Badgers felt like some teammates quit late during a tough 2024 season, and they're looking for more mental toughness as they face a brutal schedule for 2025.

Cam Wilhorn

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be paying close attention to how his defense reacts to adversity in 2025.

He's looking for his players to display a level of resiliency that was lost down the stretch of last season.

Fifth-year senior outside linebacker Darryl Peterson felt like players quit on each other as the team struggled to finish out the year.

"Every week we just started to believe in ourselves a little less," Peterson said of Wisconsin's five-game losing streak to end the season. "Those teams that went out there weren't the same team that played the first few weeks of the season."

It was easier with hindsight for Peterson and others to recognize the team had lost its edge. But in real time, the decline was harder to notice during the non-stop action of the regular season.

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is pursued by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

To this day, Peterson is bothered by the surrender.

"Me being a leader on that team last year, knowing that guys quit kinda eats at me," Peterson said. "I think as a leader, you take that upon yourself to make sure it doesn't happen again."

And while their progress won't be fully tested until the heart of the 2025 regular season, players like senior wide receiver Vinny Anthony II are seeing signs of optimism in the locker room

"We're a totally different team mentally and physically," Anthony said Monday. "I've been through a couple of springs, like I know when it feels good and when it doesn't feel good. This one felt good."

Anthony noted a communal mindset of hard work within the program, something that was missing at times last year.

"There was not people complaining about anything," Anthony said of this spring and summer. "We're going to work like we're going to work."

There likely won't be any shortage of adversity for the Badgers this season. With matchups against Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon on the schedule, they can't afford to break their mental toughness and lose hope once again.

