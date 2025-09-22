Updated Wisconsin Badgers season projections are looking ugly after loss to Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers started the season with low expectations from the national college football media.
After an embarrassing 27-10 loss to Maryland on Saturday, those projections are getting even worse.
The clearest sign is in ESPN's Football Power Index, which measures team strength to try and predict how they will perform moving forward.
After losing to the Terrapins, the Badgers dropped 10 spots down to No. 55 in the FPI ranking.
The model now predicts Wisconsin to finish just 4-8, which would be the school's worst season since 1990 when Barry Alvarez took over the program.
With the toughest part of the Badgers' schedule about to start, that projection doesn't feel far off.
Wisconsin's best spots to find two more wins would be Washington and Minnesota, but the Maryland game was supposed to be an "easy" win, too.
The Badgers might be able to give Iowa a good fight for the homecoming game, but even the most optimistic Wisconsin fan won't find any other wins on the schedule.
Five victories feels like the best-case scenario at this point. A year ago, five wins felt like the worst-possible outcome.
These are dark times for the football program, and the next month of games is going to be brutal with three ranked opponents on the docket.
Luke Fickell's hot seat is going to keep getting hotter.