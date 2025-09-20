'Fire Fickell' chants break out at Camp Randall Stadium after Badgers slow start vs Maryland
Wisconsin Badgers fans are running out of patience for head coach Luke Fickell.
It didn't take long into the Week 4 matchup against Maryland for his seat to get hot.
Wisconsin once again started slow, struggling to move the ball on offense and making a lot of self-inflicted errors that made the Terrapins job too easy.
The crowd in Camp Randall Stadium aired its grievances and started chanting "Fire Fickell" before the end of the first quarter.
The list of mistakes that led to the boos was a long one, and they stacked up quickly.
In the first 20 minutes of the game, Wisconsin had a field goal blocked and gave up multiple sacks.
Then backup quarterback Danny O'Neil threw a bad interception while under pressure, and the Badgers trailed early to a Maryland team they were favored to beat.
They tried a direct snap to running back Dilin Jones that went over his head, and a couple of other trick plays yielded limited results.
Add in a blocked punt that led to another Terrapins touchdown, and Wisconsin fans had seen enough.
If the Badgers look this bad against Maryland, it could get really ugly against top teams coming on the schedule like Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon.
Fickell is officially coaching for his job as the season moves forward.