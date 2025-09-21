Jake Ferguson sets new career-high with Cowboys that he never achieved with Wisconsin Badgers
Jake Ferguson's career is still reaching new heights, now in his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys.
The former Wisconsin Badgers tight end has proven himself as one of the NFL's more effective receiving threat, and he is having a bounce-back season after a quiet 2024.
From 2018-2021, he was a reliable target over the middle for Graham Mertz and a handful of underwhelming Badgers quarterbacks.
Now. Ferguson is emerging as Dak Prescott's favorite target this season in Dallas, as evidenced by a career high 13 catches for 82 yards on Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
HIs previous high mark was nine catches in his most recent game against the New York Giants.
Ferguson also never hit double-digit catches in college at Wisconsin. He had nine in an early-season matchup against Penn State back in 2021.
Much like his time with the Badgers, his catches didn't result in high scoring for his offense, but it wasn't his fault the rest of the team couldn't keep pace.
He did his job as a play-maker in the passing game, looking well worth the contract extension the Cowboys signed him to this offseason.
Ferguson is making plenty of fantasy football owners happy too.