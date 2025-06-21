Xavier Lucas' attorney denies Wisconsin Badgers lawsuit allegation of in-person meeting with Miami
The Wisconsin Badgers' lawsuit against the University of Miami includes a list of accusations over the Hurricanes tampering with cornerback Xavier Lucas.
While Lucas is not legally implicated in the lawsuit, his attorney Darren Heitner is still denying one of the allegations laid out in the case.
“Wisconsin’s allegations that my client, Xavier Lucas, met with a Miami coach and prominent alumnus in December 2024 are false," Heitner told On3 Sports this weekend.
In the lawsuit, the Badgers said they were informed about the in-person meeting between Miami representatives and Lucas by one of the player's family members.
Other allegations in Wisconsin's civil complaint include Miami allegedly offering Lucas a financial commitment if he agreed to leave the Badgers to play for the Hurricanes.
On3 did not report Heitner denying any other allegations specifically.
Prior to the statement to On3, the attorney was asked on Twitter for his thoughts on the case, and he responded by saying Lucas isn't involved in the lawsuit, and he doesn't speak on behalf of the school.
Heitner is employed as an adjunct law professor at the University of Miami, in addition to his work for his law firm.
Lucas is not a party in the lawsuit and is not expected to face any consequences as a result, but the rest of the college sports world will be watching closely to see how this case plays out.
Wisconsin is looking for Miami's actions to be legally determined as tampering, setting a precedent for what kind of behavior from schools is explicitly not allowed in college recruiting, NIL deals and revenue sharing agreements.